Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap includes the secrets behind Max Verstappen’s Bahrain Grand Prix pole lap as Lance Stroll is handed two warnings following an FIA stewards’ investigation.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

How Max Verstappen claimed Bahrain Grand Prix pole position

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, becoming the first driver without a Mercedes power unit to set pole in the F1 2026 season.

Verstappen is going in search of his first win of the campaign in Sunday’s race at Sepang.

PlanetF1.com’s data analysis has revealed how Verstappen stormed to pole, with the Red Bull RB22 enjoying a decisive advantage on the straights.

Read more: Max Verstappen exposes massive Red Bull advantage with Bahrain GP pole

Mercedes to review after big W17 upgrade disappoints

Toto Wolff has admitted that Mercedes’ poor performance in qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia is “very difficult to understand.”

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell will start Sunday’s race in Sepang from third and seventh respectively.

Mercedes’ muted qualifying performance comes despite the team introducing a sizeable upgrade package in Malaysia.

Read more: Mercedes launches W17 upgrade review as new behaviour emerges

Max Verstappen responds to George Russell cooling vest complaints

Max Verstappen says the likes of George Russell “shouldn’t exaggerate” the effect of hot conditions in Malaysia.

It comes after Russell likened the Sepang circuit to driving in a sauna, as well as revealing that Mercedes has not developed a cooling vest to help drivers cope with the heat.

Russell claimed that Mercedes has focused resources in other areas due to cost cap limitations.

Read more: Max Verstappen pokes fun at George Russell over F1 cost cap complaint

Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari losing 0.4s to Red Bull on straights

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Ferrari is losing up to 0.4 seconds to Max Verstappen’s Red Bull on the straights in Malaysia.

Hamilton is searching for his first podium finish since the British Grand Prix at Sepang.

The seven-time world champion will start alongside Verstappen on the front row.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton highlights 0.4s Ferrari deficit after surprise front row

Lance Stroll gets two FIA warnings after Honda PU quirk leads to FIA investigation

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has been handed two separate warnings for driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Stroll was summoned to the stewards for failing to follow the race director’s instructions in Q1 and Q2 in Sepang.

Stroll and Aston Martin argued that “the configuration of the power unit requires a specific driving procedure during the out laps”, resulting in him falling foul of the race director’s guidelines.

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Read more: FIA confirms double Lance Stroll punishment after Bahrain Grand Prix investigation