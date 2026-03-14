The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix have been cancelled, reducing the 2026 season to 22 races amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The FIA has finally announced what became an open secret in the Australian GP paddock as the situation in the Middle East failed to improve.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races dropped from 2026 F1 calendar

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Having initially adopted a ‘wait and see’ approach over the escalating conflict in the Gulf, it quickly became apparent over recent weeks that the events were unlikely to go ahead.

As first reported by PlanetF1.com, neither event will be replaced on the F1 2026 calendar, which will be reduced to 22 events.

Freight was scheduled to travel via boat to Bahrain following the Chinese Grand Prix, effectively setting a hard deadline for officials to make a call.

Ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, the FIA confirmed that neither race in the Middle East will be held.

“It has been confirmed today that, after careful evaluations, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April,” an FIA spokesperson told PlanetF1.com.

“While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.

“The FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, and F1 Academy rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times.

“The decision has been taken in full consultation with Formula One Group, local promoters and our Member Clubs in the region.”

With the two races removed from the calendar, the first checkpoint for the Additional Developments and Upgrades Opportunities [ADUO] safety net for the five power unit manufacturers currently remains unchanged.

This checkpoint has been set for after the Miami Grand Prix in May, at which point the relative performance levels of the power units will be indexed to decide on which PUMs will be granted further development opportunities.

This checkpoint was decided as it marked the sixth race of the calendar, 25 per cent of the season, and, for now, the checkpoint remains unchanged despite the number of races before it reducing to four.

However, PlanetF1.com understands conversations with the teams and PUMs remain underway, in light of the extraordinary circumstances.

Why are the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix cancelled?

In Bahrain, missile and drone strikes on a United States Naval base, together with a number of other civilian targets, gave cause for alarm.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office initially issued a ‘do not travel’ warning to Bahrain, among several other countries. That has since been reverted to ‘all but essential’ travel to Gulf countries, including Bahrain and parts of Saudi Arabia.

It was suggested that, given the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is hosted in Jeddah, well away from the conflict zone, the event could proceed.

However, sources suggested to PlanetF1.com that its fate was tied with Bahrain’s for logistical reasons, but also relationship considerations – it’s thought officials in Bahrain would have taken a dim view of a race going ahead in the region after having their event cancelled.

“The FIA will always place the safety and well-being of our community and colleagues first,” said FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind. We continue to hope for calm, safety and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events.

“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow.

“My sincere thanks to the promoters, our partners, and our colleagues across the championship for the collaborative and constructive approach that has led to this decision.”

What are the financial implications?

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia combine to contribute over $100 million annually in terms of hosting fees.

While Saudi Arabia’s current contract extends through until 2030, it is expected to be renewed as the F1 event moves to an all-new venue currently under construction at Qiddiya. PlanetF1.com estimates promoters would have been expected to pay in the region of $65 million for this year’s race.

Bahrain has a contract through until 2036, with its hosting fees likely to increase during the life of that deal. PlanetF1.com estimates that the event is worth $53 million in 2026.

As such, it’s not beyond reason that events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia could contribute $1.4 billion to Formula One Management over the coming decade.

By electing to cancel the two events, Formula One Management will forgo the hosting fee in F1 2026.

The decision will see income from promoters of about $971 million, versus $1.04 billion last year.

Some of that loss will be offset by escalators in other contracts, while the promoters in Madrid will contribute more than what those in Imola did.

On top of that will be additional losses, including hospitality, trackside signage, and other revenue streams.

More on F1 in the Middle East

Pirelli cancels tyre test as FIA, FOM monitor global tension

Why F1 is poised to cancel Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix without replacements

Logistical Challenges

While widely rumoured, it’s understood replacement events were quickly dismissed, largely on financial grounds.

While it would be possible to stand up a new event in the time available, such an event would not have contributed a hosting fee.

It would therefore have been up to Formula One Management to foot the cost of the event, a move that would only compound the loss of revenue from the cancelled event.

Further, with no direct income from the event, there is no prize money incentive for teams – they would effectively be competing at a loss, as prize money is directly linked to FOM’s annual revenue.

There were also human costs that were considered, with sources suggesting to this writer that a double-header in Japan was unworkable due to the pressure it would place on the travelling staff.

While F1 has previously scrambled to put on events in quick time, the circumstances then were markedly different.

Broadcast agreements in 2020 saw organisers work to reach a contractual minimum. There is no such pressure in this instance, with 22 events understood to be well above the minimum obligation.

Impact on Teams

There are also complexities raised by the freight disruption that the event cancellations will create, with some teams reportedly having equipment stuck in the Gulf, compromising their ability to react quickly to a rescheduled calendar.

Within the paddock, the level of exhaustion, even this early in the season, is high given the introduction of new regulations and an extended pre-season testing schedule.

As such, there was a desire that, once it became clear that the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian events were at risk, they would not be replaced.

It means that, from the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March, F1 will head back to Europe for the better part of a month before crossing the Atlantic for the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher.

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