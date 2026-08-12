Cadillac’s Graeme Lowdon has left his role as team boss, with the American team appointing a new team leader; a familiar face from recent leadership at Renault.

Lowdon has departed his role as team principal, with former Renault executive director Marcin Budkowski stepping in.

Marcin Budkowski replaces Graeme Lowdon as Cadillac team principal

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Cadillac has confirmed the appointment of Budkowski as its new team principal, strengthening its leadership team as it continues its inaugural Formula 1 season.

While the team’s announcement has not made it clear what has happened to Lowdon, sources have indicated that Lowdon has stepped away from the team and, although the nature of the split is yet to be confirmed, senior sources have suggested the change was of planned amicability.

Indeed, Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss said, “We’re grateful to Graeme Lowdon for his leadership and the role he played in forming the Cadillac Formula 1 Team from the ground up.

“His contributions helped establish a strong foundation in our build-up phase, and we thank him for his commitment and wish him well.”

As for Budkowski, his F1 career spans engineering, regulatory and executive leadership, with senior roles at Prost, Ferrari, McLaren, the FIA and Renault/Alpine.

Most recently at Renault/Alpine, he helped oversee the team’s transition into the Alpine era as executive director and board member.

He brings more than two decades of F1 experience to the role and will help lead the team’s ongoing operational growth and long-term competitive development.

His appointment comes as part of a planned leadership transition, with the organization moving from its initial build phase into the next stage of its racing development.

“Marcin’s appointment marks another important step in the continued evolution of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team,” Towriss said.

“From the beginning, our goal has not been simply to participate in Formula 1, but to build a next-generation team capable of competing at the very front.

“As we enter this new era for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, Marcin brings exceptional F1 experience, technical expertise and strategic leadership that will strengthen our organization and help us develop the winning mindset, tools and processes required for long-term success.”

With Budkowski returning to F1’s frontlines by way of his new role, the Polish executive said: “Cadillac Formula 1 Team has an extraordinary foundation and ambition.

“This is a phase of huge opportunity for the team, one that will be defined by a clear objective: maximizing car development within the cost cap and turning every team function on to compete.

“That means building an elite organization with a winning mindset – driven, relentless in the face of setbacks, obsessed with detail and process, and able to execute with precision on race day.

“My focus will be on aligning our people, tools and information flow so the right decisions are made quickly, and the performance of the car improves every time we go racing.

“It is a privilege to be leading Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s on-track efforts, starting in Zandvoort next weekend.”

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