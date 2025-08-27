Cadillac F1 told major benefit unlocked after snubbing Mick Schumacher

Cadillac F1 will have the benefit of a driver line-up which will be on it from day one in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

That is the assessment made by former F1 driver Christian Danner, who bluntly claimed that such a benefit would have been unlikely had they given Mick Schumacher a seat.

Cadillac F1 sign Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas: Right decision?

Cadillac F1 reached a major milestone in their history on Tuesday by announcing their very first Formula 1 driver line-up. In confirming Perez and Bottas as their first pairing, Cadillac has brought 16 grand prix victories worth of talent and experience on board. Bottas is a winner of 10 grands prix, while Perez has six wins to his name.

Both drivers also boast involvement in multiple Constructors’ Championship wins. Mercedes won five of their eight consecutive titles with Bottas at the team, while Perez played a key role in Red Bull’s 2022 and 2023 Constructors’ Championship wins.

But, it was not a foregone conclusion that Cadillac would select the pair of F1 veterans, who found themselves without an F1 2025 drive. Also a rumoured contender was American Jak Crawford, who is currently challenging for the Formula 2 Championship.

Meanwhile, former Haas driver Mick Schumacher was also linked with a Cadillac F1 seat.

But, in snubbing Schumacher, Cadillac F1 has secured a driver line-up which will “perform right from the start”, in the opinion of Danner.

“Both have experience with big teams and are multiple Grand Prix winners, unlike Mick,” Danner continued as he spoke to sport.de.

“It’s purely a comparison of probabilities. How likely is it that Bottas and Perez will drive through the season without making any mistakes? Very likely. How likely is that with Mick? Not so high, given his history.”

The experience possessed by Perez and Bottas – the duo having made a combined 527 grand prix starts – will be a key asset for Cadillac as a new F1 entrant. However, team principal Graeme Lowdon insists that this line-up was not brought together with experience alone in mind.

“Bringing a new team into Formula 1, as we all know, doesn’t happen very often at all, and to bring in one that’s backed by not just a huge automotive manufacturer, but one with such a strong brand as Cadillac, is even rarer,” Lowdon told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“So to be able to do it with two incredibly experienced drivers – and we will talk a lot about experience as well – but I should stress as well, these guys are quick.

“They’re not hired just for the number of grands prix that they’ve entered. The experience is important, but these are two very, very quick race drivers.

“So, for me, it’s a real pleasure and an honour. These are two guys who I know, and I can’t wait to go racing with them.”

