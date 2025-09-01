Carlos Sainz said he would use his role as a GPDA director to improve what he described as an “unacceptable level of stewarding” following his penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Williams driver was hit with a 10-second time penalty following a clash with Liam Lawson, but he has said it is not up to scratch for motorsport’s premier series.

Following a safety car restart, Sainz approached Lawson into Turn 1 but the two made contact as he went for the overtake.

In what looked like a racing incident, Sainz was instead hit with a time penalty and two points on his licence after being adjudged “wholly or predominantly to blame for the collision.”

Even during the race, Sainz voiced his displeasure, initially shocked that he was the one who received the penalty before stating he wanted to see the stewards after the race.

Out of the cockpit, he attacked the driving style of Lawson, suggesting incidents like that ‘always seems’ to happen with the New Zealander, but his main point of anger was with the stewards.

The 31-year-old, who along with George Russell is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said he needed an explanation for the “unacceptable” penalty.

“Honestly, I need to go now to the stewards just to get an explanation,” Sainz told media including PlanetF1.com. “To see what is their point of view of the incident.

“Because it’s unacceptable, I think it’s not the level of stewarding that the Formula 1 is, if they are really considering that to be a 10-second penalty.

“On my behalf, I think it is a serious matter now that concerns me as a driver, as a GPDA director, and something that I will make sure I raise.”

PlanetF1.com understands Sainz did attempt to speak to the stewards immediately after the race but was told to return later as they were dealing with a number of investigations.

He continued to voice his displeasure at the decision, saying it was “very concerning” not just for him but “for motorsport in general.”

“It’s something that is very concerning,” he said. “I’m talking as calmly and eloquently and trying to pick my words the best in the best possible way, without trying to put here about a bad word for anyone, but what I’ve seen today and what I’ve suffered today is something that concerns me.

“For myself, but for the other drivers and for motorsport in general, if they really think this is how a penalty should be applied to the guy that is around the outside.”

