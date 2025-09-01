Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton suffering an additional blow after the Dutch Grand Prix as Carlos Sainz plans to raise a “serious matter” following his clash with Liam Lawson.

With Jacques Villeneuve criticising Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and Jeremy Clarkson left speechless by Charles Leclerc, let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines…

Lewis Hamilton gets two penalty points for Dutch Grand Prix breach

Lewis Hamilton has had two penalty points added to his F1 superlicence for a breach of the regulations ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

It comes after the seven-time World Champion was hit with a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, his first appearance at Monza as a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton failed to respect double yellow flags during the reconnaissance laps on Sunday at Zandvoort.

Carlos Sainz to raise ‘serious matter’ after Dutch Grand Prix penalty

Carlos Sainz has vowed to use his role as a GPDA director to improve what he described as an “unacceptable level of stewarding” following his penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Williams driver was hit with a 10-second time penalty following a clash with Liam Lawson.

Sainz, who also had two penalty points added to his superlicence, was heard describing the stewards’ verdict as “the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in my life” over team radio.

Jacques Villeneuve criticises Andrea Kimi Antonelli after Dutch GP disaster

Sky F1 pundit Jacques Villeneuve fears F1 may be “just too much” for Andrea Kimi Antonelli after a disappointing Dutch Grand Prix.

Antonelli picked up a penalty for colliding with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc at Turn 3 at Zandvoort.

His day went from bad to worse when he was pinged for speeding in the pit lane after the incident.

Jeremy Clarkson amazed by stunning Charles Leclerc overtake

Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson has hailed Charles Leclerc’s bold Dutch Grand Prix pass on George Russell as “THE overtake” of the F1 2025 season.

And he has likened the Monegasque to Ferrari icon Gilles Villeneuve, describing Leclerc’s move at Zandvoort as “proper racing.”

Leclerc escaped a penalty after a post-race investigation into his move on Russell at the chicane.

Isack Hadjar to get replacement Dutch Grand Prix trophy after maiden podium

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar will receive a new trophy for finishing third at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hadjar secured the first podium of his career at Zandvoort, where he finished behind race winner Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

The original trophy was broken while Hadjar was posing for a photograph during his post-race celebrations.

