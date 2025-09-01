Lewis Hamilton has had two penalty points added to his F1 superlicence for a breach of the regulations ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

It comes after the seven-time World Champion was hit with a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, his first appearance at Monza as a Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton handed two penalty points after Dutch Grand Prix breach

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Hamilton suffered his first retirement of the F1 2025 season in Sunday’s race at Zandvoort, running wide on to the painted run-off area at the banked Turn 3 before slamming into the barrier after 22 laps.

The British driver entered the race with an FIA investigation hanging over him for failing to slow under double yellow flags and failing to travel at a greatly reduced speed at the pit-entry area during the pre-race reconnaissance laps.

The FIA imposed extra precautions at Zandvoort due to the nature of the circuit, where the banked final corner feeds cars on to the pit straight at speed, for safety reasons.

F1’s governing body has confirmed that Hamilton has had two penalty points added to his licence in addition to his grid drop at Monza.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“Due to the nature of the track, the Race Director had informed all participants that the last corner before the pit lane would have double yellow flags waved.

“This was to ensure the safety of those on the grid and in the pit lane.

“The regulations require that any driver passing through a double waved yellow flag marshalling sector ‘reduce speed significantly…’.

“We looked through the available telemetry within the FIA system. We also requested the team to provide us with their telemetry data.

“All of this took some time and this decision was delayed as a result.

“In addition, Article 44.1 requires all drivers covering more than one reconnaissance lap to drive down the pit entry road at ‘greatly reduced speed’.

“The data showed that the driver had entered the double yellow sector approximately 20kph less than his speed at the same point in practice sessions, had reduced throttle application in the order of 10% to 20% and had lifted and braked 70 metres earlier when entering the pit lane.

“We did not consider that a 20kph reduction in speed at a double waved yellow sector constituted reducing speed ‘significantly.’

“We also did not consider the speed at which the driver entered the pit entry road as being at a ‘greatly’ reduced speed.

“The penalty guidelines for such an infringement would ordinarily attract a penalty of 10 grid positions at the next race.

“However, given that the driver had made an attempt to reduce his speed and to brake earlier, we took that into account as mitigating circumstances and imposed a 5 grid place penalty.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after his early exit, Hamilton admitted it was “painful” to come away with no points having made “progress” over the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

He said: “I’m sad for the team.

“We wanted to get those points for the team today and I honestly felt like I had the pace on the cars ahead of me, so I was hoping for to see real progress in the race and then that happened.

“I feel fine mentally. I felt lots of positives. I felt like I was making progress.

“I was catching the car ahead and [it’s] tough to handle something like that, for sure.

“I’ve been racing for so long, I could probably count on one hand that sort of incident for me.

“Apart from that, it’s been a really solid weekend and we made lots of [progress].

“I felt like I made progress, just overall approach and everything, so to come away with nothing is definitely painful.”

