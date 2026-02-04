Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Christian Horner weighing in on rumours that two F1 2026 engine manufacturers, Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains, have identified a loophole in the new regulations.

With Adrian Newey accused of missing a trick with the new Aston Martin AMR26, here’s today’s roundup…

Christian Horner defends manufacturers at centre of F1 2026 engine loophole claims

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has dismissed the suggestion that the manufacturers said to be exploiting a loophole in the F1 2026 engine rules are “cheating like wildcats.”

Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains have been named in reports over recent months claiming that two 2026 manufacturers have identified a loophole in the new regulations for F1 2026.

Horner co-founded RBPT in 2021, the year Honda – Red Bull’s engine partner at the time – withdrew from F1.

Read more: Christian Horner defends F1 2026 power unit strategies amid compression ratio debate

Adrian Newey confirms Aston Martin AMR26 upgrade plan ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Adrian Newey has teased that the Aston Martin AMR26 will be “very different” when the Australian Grand Prix kicks off the F1 2026 season in Melbourne next month.

Aston Martin’s 2026 car caused a stir when it broke cover at last week’s shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The AMR26 is the first Aston Martin F1 car to be produced by Newey since he completed his high-profile move from Red Bull last year.

Read more: Adrian Newey: Aston Martin AMR26 will be ‘very different’ for Australian Grand Prix

Williams splits with long-term Carlos Sainz sponsor Santander

Williams and Santander, a long-term sponsor of Carlos Sainz, have parted ways ahead of the F1 2026 season.

Williams announced a multi-year partnership with Santander on the day Sainz carried out his first test with the team in December 2024.

The deal saw the Spanish bank effectively follow Sainz to Williams having partnered Ferrari between 2022 and 2024.

Read more: Williams parts ways with long-term Carlos Sainz sponsor ahead of F1 2026 season

Ferrari signs former Racing Bulls engineer

Ferrari has appointed former Racing Bulls engineer Guillaume Dezoteux to the role of head of performance operations.

Dezoteux recently announced his departure from Racing Bulls after an 18-year stint with the Faenza-based team, where he most recently served as head of vehicle performance.

Ferrari has confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the Frenchman started work at Maranello this week.

Read more: Ferrari appoints new performance chief as key suppliers locked in for 2026

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon in Williams FW48 shakedown in Barcelona

Williams has confirmed that it has carried out a shakedown with its F1 2026 car, the FW48, at Silverstone.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon shared driving duties on Wednesday as Williams carried out its first laps of the new season.

The team is planning to hold a second filming day in Bahrain on February 10 – 24 hours before the start of the second pre-season test in Bahrain.

Read more: First look: Williams FW48 hits the track in F1 2026 shakedown at Silverstone