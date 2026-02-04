Christian Horner has weighed in on the F1 2026 power unit compression ratio saga, dismissing claims that teams are “cheating like wildcats.”

The former Red Bull team principal, who played a key role in developing the new engines, told Australia’s Today show that Formula 1 is always about pushing the boundaries and interpreting regulations — and that the brightest engineers will naturally test the limits to gain an edge.

Christian Horner: Rule interpretation at the heart of F1

Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains have allegedly found a way to increase the compression ratio in their engines, within the rules, sparking concern among rivals.

Horner founded Red Bull Powertrains during his time as team principal of Red Bull, and was instrumental in the organisation through much of the F1 2026 power unit’s development.

Now outside the F1 paddock, the 52-year-old has shared his opinion on the saga, scoffing at suggestions that manufacturers are “cheating like wildcats.”

“That’s a big statement,” he began in an interview with the Today show in Australia.

“Formula 1’s about pushing the boundaries. It’s about how you interpret regulations. Always has been and always will be.

“Teams that are the most conservative are the teams that are never at the front of the grid. You’ve got to be pushing the envelope.

“Of course, it’s all about how you interpret regulations and engineers, some of the brightest engineers on the planet, will be looking at those regulations and thinking, okay, how can I maximise performance?”

It’s alleged that interpretation has seen the compression ratio within the Mercedes and Red Bull Ford Powertrains unit increase from 16:1 when measured in ambient conditions to 18:1 while running on track.

Under the regulations, the compression ratio is measured when the engine is at ambient temperatures, with no measurements taken once its temperature rises – such as when under load.

A higher compression ratio boosts both produce fuel efficiency.

That could offer a significant performance advantage in the early stages of a new regulation era, compounded by the fact regulations limit how rivals can catch up.

Any early advantage, like a raised ratio, is effectively locked in once the power unit is homologated for the F1 2026 season.

It is that point that has been central to discussions among manufacturers and the FIA, with meetings held to discuss a potential way forward.

Audi, Honda, and Ferrari are all understood to have raised concerns to the governing body, triggering the initial meeting.

For the moment, that has netted little in the way of tangible outcomes, though there is a willingness to establish to agreed principles.

A further meeting has since been held, with the Power Unit Advisory Committee slated to meet on Thursday.

“We are still discussing with them [the FIA],” said Enrico Gualtieri, Ferrari’s engine technical director, at the Scuderia’s season launch.

“We had a meeting, a technical workshop and we are going to have an additional one in the next days, up to the [next] PUAC meeting.

“So we are approaching the topic together with them [the FIA]. We are certainly trusting them for managing the topic in the proper way, going through the procedures and the governance that is in place by regulation.

“We completely trust that the process could come in the next days and weeks.”

The potential for any swift regulatory action appears unlikely, however, given neither Mercedes nor Red Bull would support such a move.

Between them, they provide power units for more than half the grid; Mercedes with four teams and Red Bull Ford Powertrains two.

Horner, meanwhile, is set to embark on a three-date Australian speaking tour in the days prior to the Australian Grand Prix – an event he is not expected to attend.

The ex-Red Bull boss will speak in Melbourne (February 24), Sydney (February 26), and Perth (March 2). “It’s a great way just to reflect on my career, the highs, the lows, the sport, the drivers we’ve had,” Horner said.

“Hopefully it’ll be interesting, and people will enjoy a bit of a behind the scenes insight into the challenges of Formula 1.”

