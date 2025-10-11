Christian Horner to Haas sticking point identified after ‘approach’ confirmed

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed in the build-up to the Singapore Grand Prix that former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner had approached the team regarding a potential future role.

While nothing has resulted from those initial talks, former Haas head Guenther Steiner has claimed there’s one big sticking point that would prevent Horner from making the swap to F1’s smallest team: Money.

Christian Horner to Haas move ruled out over finances

Former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner has reportedly been on the lookout for a new entry point into Formula 1 after being sacked by his longtime team after the conclusion of the British Grand Prix.

It is understood that part of a recent settlement between Horner and his former team involves a clause that would enable the Briton to pursue a future role in the F1 paddock as early as the midway point of 2026; as such, Horner’s name has been linked to a variety of operations including Alpine, Aston Martin, and even Haas.

“Yes it’s true that he approached us,” Ayao Komatsu, Haas team principal, said of Horner in Singapore. “And then one of our guys had an exploratory, let’s say, a talk. Then that’s it. Then nothing’s gone any further.

Komatsu didn’t elaborate further, but the suggestion that Horner is reaching out to the small American team seems to indicate that he’s looking for a speedy return to F1.

But should he make the move to Haas? Guenther Steiner, former Haas team principal, put the brakes on that rumor in a recent episode of The Red Flags Podcast — and that concern largely comes down to money.

“I mean, we all know now from the reporting how much money Christian made,” Horner said.

“I do not think that Haas will pay him that amount of money. That’s the first thing. So that’s my take on it.

“I wish I was paid the amount Christian was paid, but I wasn’t!”

Steiner further elaborated on why he felt Horner would be a poor fit, saying, “Where Christian is coming from, it’s different. Red Bull is a team with the biggest infrastructure, I would say, in Formula 1. They make their own engines.

“I mean, yeah, you could say Audi is the same, but Audi is still young compared with Red Bull, so it’s a completely different thing.

“Obviously Christian doesn’t go there to participate in F1.

“I guess they came out because he talked with somebody at Haas, as it was reported afterwards. And therefore the rumors came out that he was going there.

“But this is how quick rumors get legs in Formula 1; you speak with somebody, it’s a fact. No, we just spoke about it.”

Steiner was pressed to offer some advice to Horner should he make a move to Haas, which the former team principal declined. However, he was willing to discuss what life could look like for Horner away from the race track.

“I think he gets busy pretty quick as well,” Steiner admitted.

” I haven’t spoken with him since he left Red Bull. I don’t know what’s in his mind, what he wants to do.

“Maybe he just wants to go back into it. Could easily be, you know.

“But maybe he’s happy to do something else. I mean, Christian could easily go on TV, on Sky. It’s perfect. And he knows the sport very well.

“But I think Christian is trying to get somewhere in a team again. He lived it for so long, that’s his passion.

“But as I said, I think you need to give himself a little bit of time, to calm down, not to take the first opportunity but to see what else is around.”

At the moment, Horner’s future is currently unclear, though it is understood that he is looking to secure a partial ownership role in any team he works for going forward in much the same way that Toto Wolff owns a stake in the Mercedes team he runs.

