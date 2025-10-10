Christian Horner named Ferrari ‘prime target’ by Herbert after Adrian Newey miss

In the opinion of former F1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert, axed Red Bull boss Christian Horner must become the “prime target” for Ferrari.

Herbert believes that Ferrari is lacking the “leader” it needs to unlock that route back to the Formula 1 summit. Claiming that Ferrari should have mounted a “bigger push” to snap up Adrian Newey, Herbert says Horner must be at the top of Ferrari’s shopping list.

Christian Horner: Ferrari next destination?

Horner was dismissed as Red Bull Racing boss with immediate effect following the British Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com revealed in September that Horner and Red Bull reached a settlement agreement to officially part ways, one believed to be worth around $100 million for Horner, and which could free the 51-year-old to return to Formula 1 before the second half of next year.

This only further ramped up speculation over where Horner could pop back up on the grid. Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone recently suggested that owning part of a team would be needed to lure Horner back.

For Herbert, all roads point to Ferrari. With Horner, Herbert wants Ferrari to avoid repeating their mistake of missing out on Adrian Newey. The legendary F1 designer returned in March with Aston Martin as managing technical partner and a team shareholder, following his Red Bull exit. Ferrari was an option turned down.

“Like anything, you need to be able to attract the right personnel to be able to give you a chance of having the fastest car,” Herbert said of Ferrari when speaking to a gambling platform.

“I am sure there was a push to try and get Adrian Newey to join and maybe there should have been a bigger push for that to happen.

“I like Fred Vasseur a lot, but maybe you need to get someone who’s been able to create, a winning formula. And that potentially points to Christian Horner.

“Their prime target has to be Christian. The team has all the ingredients they need. They just haven’t been able to put them together.

“They’ve got the drivers, so there’s no argument on that front. They have probably overcome a lot of those mistakes, pit-stop mistakes, strategy mistakes that they used to make.

“But the pure raw pace of the car is not there. So, you need someone, but they still haven’t been able to attract the people that they need to be able to produce the car that is good on track.

“Adrian left McLaren and went to Red Bull where he was given the freedom by Christian. He created the environment in which Newey was able to breathe and flourish.

“Once you’ve got Adrian breathing freely and easily, you get the best out of him.

“And that’s what Ferrari haven’t quite been able to achieve yet. They haven’t got that one person, who is that leader. You need the management to be able to attract that right person and then give them that freedom to do what they want.”

A change of boss at Ferrari seems unlikely anytime soon, considering current team principal Fred Vasseur only signed a new multi-year deal back in the summer. Ferrari, at that time, made a point of stability being the key to success.

However, Herbert fears Vasseur will be left vulnerable if Ferrari stumbles out of the blocks in F1 2026, when new chassis and engine regulations come into effect.

“I know Fred signed a new contract recently, but if it really starts poorly again next year, and they’re still in the same position as they have been for the last couple of years, then something will have to be done,” Herbert warns.

Ayao Komatsu, team principal of the Ferrari-powered Haas team, recently confirmed that an “approach” had been made by Horner. PlanetF1.com understands that Horner is not in active discussions to return to the sport, with his current focus being on family time.

