The latest series of Netflix F1 hit Drive to Survive revealed the moment that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner called McLaren rival Zak Brown “a p***k.”

Yet it has been claimed that the original edit of the clip showed Horner using the word “c***” to describe the McLaren chief executive instead.

Report: Christian Horner called Zak Brown a ‘c***’ in original Drive to Survive edit

Netflix is poised to release the seventh series of its highly acclaimed F1 docu-series Drive to Survive on Friday ahead of the first round of the F1 2025 season in Australia next weekend.

The series covers the dramatic events of the F1 2024 season, which saw Red Bull and McLaren battle for both titles.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen saw off the threat of McLaren star Lando Norris to clinch a fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship, becoming only the second man in F1 history to win his first four titles in successive years.

However, Red Bull slipped to a disappointing third in the Constructors’ standings as McLaren collected their first teams’ title in 26 years.

A number of clashes between Verstappen and Norris, most notably at the Austrian and Mexican grands prix, saw tensions flare between their teams.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, in one scene of the new Drive to Survive series, Horner is heard describing Brown as a “p***k” as he makes his way through Red Bull’s hospitality unit in the Bahrain Grand Prix paddock.

However, a report by British newspaper the Times has revealed that Horner actually used the word “c***” to refer to Brown in the original edit.

It is said that Horner’s original insult was removed in the editing process with the new clip overlaid, a decision thought to have been made in order to ‘preserve the image of the sport.’

It is the latest revelation to emerge from the new series of Drive to Survive, an advance copy of which has been reviewed by PlanetF1.com.

The seventh season also covers Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari for F1 2025, as well as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s search for the seven-time World Champion’s successor.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, in one clip Wolff reveals that he had promised Hamilton that he would not approach Verstappen during his Mercedes tenure.

With Hamilton’s decision to leave opening the door for Mercedes to enter talks with Verstappen, however, Wolff has the green light to sound out a move for the Red Bull driver.

Wolff says of Verstappen: “I haven’t talked to him because I promised Lewis not to talk to him, but I will have the conversation now.”

In an update on his talks with Verstappen, though, Wolff admits that he is struggling to persuade the reigning World Champion to leave Red Bull.

“It’s so difficult with Max,” Wolff says. “There’s a one per cent chance that Max changes his mind.”

Mercedes were also briefly linked with a move for Carlos Sainz, the driver Hamilton has replaced at Ferrari for F1 2025.

Sainz opted to sign a multi-year contract with Williams after front-running teams showed little interest in signing the four-time race winner.

A separate clip shows Sainz and Hamilton discussing a potential seat swap as they sat in front of the world’s media in the pre-race press conference in Bahrain, with Hamilton asking his rival if he has had any conversations with Mercedes.

Hamilton is heard saying: “What about talking to Toto?”

Sainz replied: “I haven’t talked to Toto yet. Which makes me feel like if he really had an interest, he would have already called me.”

Sainz went on to ask Hamilton for an honest assessment of Mercedes’ prospects as he continued to weigh up his options for F1 2025.

He says: “You don’t think Merc will win again? Do you think they are declining?”

Hamilton replies: “No, I don’t think so.”

