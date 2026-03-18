Eight-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo shook off the cobwebs as he got ‘back behind the wheel’ with Ford.

Now a global ambassador for Ford Racing, Australia’s former F1 star took part in a demo run where he sampled a Raptor T1+, Mustang V8 Supercar and Ranger Raptor.

Daniel Ricciardo samples Ford cars after Formula 1 retirement

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Ricciardo last raced at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. The following year, he confirmed his retirement from motor racing, having been inactive since losing his Racing Bulls seat.

He was also confirmed as a new global ambassador for Ford Racing.

The American automotive giant is the F1 engine partner to Ricciardo’s former team, Red Bull.

As part of the Ricciardo and Ford alliance, a new video has been posted by the duo, as Ricciardo, in his native Australia, got behind the wheel of some of Ford’s most iconic racing machines.

There were some special guests along for the ride, as Ricciardo thrilled the likes of snowboarder Scotty James, and musician Fisher, in the passenger seat.

Supercar racer Broc Feeney was also in the house.

“I got to drive the Raptor T1+, the Ford Mustang V8 Supercar, Brock Feeney and I were doing some head-to-head stuff with that, which was really cool,” said Ricciardo from the track.

“My jaw hurts from laughing so much!

“That was fun. It just felt like good car stuff again.”

Then it was on to the ranch for some two and four-wheeled fun and games.

“My head hurts from just being locked in for so long,” Ricciardo added.

“I was loving it. I love also like a sequential box, where you’re basically driving one-handed the whole time, and then shifting, and then left-foot braking, and then blipping right foot, and then hand brake. There’s just a lot going on.

“I feel like a bit of a legend actually!”

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It comes after Ricciardo admitted that the thought of a return to motorsport “terrifies” him, as he opened up on his emotionally-challenging exit from Formula 1.

He has an “itch” to enter the Baja 1000 event, but he would have “a lot to learn” for that.

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