Daniel Ricciardo, rocking a bushy beard and long hair, went along with a fan interview as he walked through an airport.

And as he was asked about the adrenaline rush of being a racing driver, Ricciardo appeared to close the door again on Formula 1, and perhaps racing entirely, by suggesting he will “try and find another way” of replicating that in the “second-half of my life.”

Daniel Ricciardo: Racing in the rear-view mirror?

Ricciardo, eight times a Formula 1 grand prix winner, was shown the door by Red Bull’s junior team RB following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. Since then, the Australian has been completely absent from the racing scene.

And it could stay that way for good. In a video which emerged on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ricciardo obliged with a fan’s request of an impromptu interview as he walked through the airport.

When the fan put it to Ricciardo that the adrenaline rush which comes with being a racing driver cannot be matched, his response further suggested he has closed the book on that profession.

“Yeah, second-half of my life I’ll try and find that another way I guess,” he replied.

Ricciardo would express gratitude for the racing career which he had, even if at all happened “very quick.”

Ricciardo made 257 grand prix starts across stints with HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren and AlphaTauri/RB.

Asked what it is like to realise the dream of becoming a racing driver, Ricciardo replied: “It took me a long time to actually realise I was doing it.

“Because yeah, it’s a dream and you think about it as a kid, and then when you’re there and you make it, you’re like, ‘Oh wow!’

“It happens very quick. But, obviously, I’m very appreciative for the career I had and very grateful to do it that long.”

For a time, Ricciardo emerged as a contender to join the incoming Cadillac F1 team. Considering Ricciardo’s immense popularity in the United States, and love of American culture, he would have been a logical choice for the team as its F1 2026 debut looms.

However, considering Ricciardo’s apparent mindset that he is done as a racing driver, Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon does not see any appeal in chasing Ricciardo’s services.

Ricciardo’s airport interview follows a clip which emerged in late 2024, in which he suggested he was “done” with Formula 1.

Asked about a move for the Australian on the High Performance Podcast, Lowdon said: “Yeah, actually, I think he’s publicly said that he’s not interested in Formula 1.

“If I need to convince someone, then it’s the wrong person.

“You never need to convince a Formula 1 driver to jump in the car. I’ve got no problem; everyone can make their own mind up.”

F1 veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are reportedly on the Cadillac F1 2026 shortlist. Former Haas driver Mick Schumacher is also among the contenders.

