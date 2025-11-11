Daniel Ricciardo was picked up the TV cameras as a surprise spectator at the Brentford versus Newcastle United match.

The two sides went head-to-head in Premier League action, with Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner who recently confirmed his F1 retirement, watching on. He was pictured alongside injured Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham, who was forced to postpone her scheduled return in Brazil.

Daniel Ricciardo makes Premier League appearance

Formula 1 was in Brazil over the past weekend, for what turned into a thrilling Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Ricciardo meanwhile headed for England, more specifically to London, to watch Brentford taking on Newcastle United in the Premier League. The competition serves as the top level of association football in England.

During the match – which Brentford won 3-1 – the camera would pan to Ricciardo watching on. To his left was Sky F1 presenter Pinkham, who was forced to call off her planned return to action at the Sao Paulo GP, as she continues her recovery from neck surgery.

That forced Sky F1 into a rapid change of plans, with Simon Lazenby cancelling his weekend off to head for Interlagos, and present Sky F1’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix coverage from Saturday onwards. Craig Slater and Ted Kravitz had shared the role on Friday ahead of Lazenby’s arrival.

Ricciardo and Pinkham share a close relationship. Ricciardo is the godfather to her son, Wilf.

Speaking previously on the Pitstop podcast, Pinkham said of Ricciardo: “Anything you think you know about Daniel and his kindness and his compassion… Obviously we all know he’s an incredible racer and a great lad and a good laugh, but it’s the kindness that I don’t think a lot of people realise how deep that is.”

Ricciardo won eight grands prix across his impressive F1 career, seven of those coming with Red Bull, while the eighth and final win was achieved with McLaren at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

After losing his McLaren seat, Ricciardo re-joined the Red Bull fold, initially as a reserve, before returning to the grid with their junior team in 2023. Unable to force his way back into the senior Red Bull squad, he was dismissed following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

As part of a recent statement confirming his new venture as a global racing ambassador for Ford, Ricciardo also confirmed his retirement from racing.

Ford has partnered with Ricciardo’s former team Red Bull for F1 2026 and beyond, as Red Bull Powertrains prepares to debut its first power unit, designed to the upcoming regulations. The new creation will power both Red Bull-owned teams, Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Ford, Ricciardo wrote: “To all the Ford team members around the world, hey!

“I hope you’ve all had a great summer (or winter for us Aussies) and are excited for the rest of 2025.

“I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news.

“While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

“I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford’s customers.

“So why now and why me?

“When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports.

“For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.

“I was thinking back to my core memories with Ford.

“First, when I purchased a Raptor back in 2017 before I even owned a home in the US. Priorities, am I right?

“Then, shortly after Ford announced it was partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, I came over to Dearborn and met senior leaders like Jim Farley (we had a ton of fun and a lot of laughs) but also had the chance [to] peak [sic] behind the curtain and see what was happening within your design department. Damn impressive.

“I then visited the team in Cologne later that summer and had a great time meeting employees, watching a live crash test and answering questions in a Town Hall.

“Throughout all these occasions, Ford and its employees’ passion for motorsports was very apparent.

“But what excites me most is how you all continue to find ways of having fun while innovating.

“Ford has built a proper business around motorsport and is using it to bring new technologies to your road cars. And nothing brings that to life better than the beloved Raptor.

“Taking my bias for ‘American-made’ and deep love for trucks out of the equation, Raptor is becoming a global powerhouse.

“I’m one of thousands of happy customers. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor and I can’t wait to add to my existing Raptor ownership, plus meet the customers who are equally passionate about their vehicles.

“I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline.

“From F1, to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have.

“And from what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead and I am so proud to be joining the team.

“So, here’s to the fun, the laughs and memories that lie ahead.

“Daniel”.

