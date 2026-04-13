David Coulthard believes certain corners on the Formula 1 calendar should be “exempt” from being used as a point for drivers to re-charge their battery.

To name an example, Coulthard put forward the iconic Eau Rouge corner at Spa-Francorchamps. While Coulthard expects progress with this new generation of Formula 1 engine, he did highlight the danger of closing speeds, and expressed his view that qualifying misses its wow factor when battery management is the aim of the game.

David Coulthard raises Eau Rouge safety concern

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Formula 1 has entered a new era in 2026 with smaller, lighter cars, active aerodynamics and beefed-up batteries.

It is that final topic which has sparked a lot of debate.

Most drivers – not including Lewis Hamilton – are struggling to embrace this version of the sport, where battery harvesting and deployment is the key to success.

The subject of safety was also thrust into the spotlight at Suzuka, after a 50G crash for Oliver Bearman. He had swerved to avoid Franco Colapinto’s Alpine having closed in fast, and found the wall.

Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, will hold various meetings throughout April to discuss the new regs. The FIA confirmed that there was “constructive dialogue on difficult topics” during the first of those meetings.

Appearing on the Up To Speed podcast, David Coulthard – a 13-time grand prix winner – put forward a potential solution on the safety front.

“There are certain corners that almost should be exempt from being able to harness, because you’re just so used to them,” he said.

“Like up through Eau Rouge in Belgium, one of the most iconic corners in the world, there’s points where you cannot see as you go over the rise, if there’s a car on the other side.

“So it should be exempt from being able to harness.

“I don’t know why they would, but by way of example, you just can’t catch people out. With a closing speed of 30/40 miles an hour, that’s just very dangerous.”

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In addition to the safety side, Coulthard also raised an entertainment point when it comes to F1 2026 battery management.

Drivers are needing to harvest during a qualifying lap, rather than navigate it always on the ragged edge.

In response for Japanese GP qualifying, the FIA, in collaboration with the 11 teams, opted to reduce the amount of energy cars could recharge during qualifying from 9MJ to 8MJ.

Qualifying is expected to be a topic debated during the April meetings.

“It’s not about how many overtakes, it’s not about how many baskets scored, how many goals. It’s the sense of watching something world class and spectacular,” said Coulthard.

“And this pass and repass, we saw several people overtaking into the chicane, much more than we would normally do in previous grands prix there, and then as sure as they’ve got a battery, then it gets deployed on the start-finish.

“There were some exciting, close moments into the first corner. But the overtake is happening. You just can’t defend against the indefendable [sic].

“It was always going to be a little bit painful to start with when you deploy a completely new set of regulations, but over time, it will improve.

“And we saw the FIA react by changing the harvesting that was allowed during qualifying to reduce the reduction in speed through the high-speed corners.

“But, I want to see a qualifying lap that makes me go, ‘Wow’. Human being and car on the edge of adhesion everywhere, not on a fantastic harnessing and deployment lap.”

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