2016 champion Nico Rosberg has downplayed criticism of F1 2026’s “Mario Kart” – after all, it has delivered a few good fights at the sharp end of the field.

Formula 1’s new regulations, especially the new engine formula, has divided not only fans but also the paddock.

Nico Rosberg defends F1 2026 racing quality despite ‘Mario Kart’ criticism

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Adopting a new greener formula with a 50/50 split between electrical and combustion power, energy management has become the name of the game.

And not just in grands prix, but in qualifying’s single flying lap.

Harvesting battery power down the straight or through corners that used to be flat-out, super clipping – hen the hybrid system siphons off power from the internal combustion engine to charge the battery when the driver is at full throttle – has become the norm.

The majority of the drivers hate it. Especially in qualifying.

Even those at the front of the field.

Dubbed “Mario Kart” by Max Verstappen and a “f**king joke” by Charles Leclerc, some drivers are not enjoying the new regulations.

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But it has yielded some of the best racing F1 has seen in years.

Whether one considers it artificial passes or not, all three grands prix – Australia, China and Japan – have seen several passes for the lead in wheel-to-wheel action.

2016 champ Rosberg says that outweighs the criticism.

He told Bloomberg: “There is a lot of criticism at the moment because you can see like at the last race, they go down the straight through a flat out bend, and have to downshift after the bend while still on the straight because the battery power switches off.

“So, from a spectator’s point of view, it can be a bit awkward when you’re supposed to be going flat out with the highest-performing F1 car.

“Nevertheless, I am easy-going on that, from my point of view, as long as there are great battles between teams and other teams.”

Australia alone saw nine passes in the first 15 laps before Mercedes put an end to Ferrari’s challenge.

And while the Brackley squad has won all three grands prix, the first two in 1-2 results, Ferrari has brought the fight to Mercedes with McLaren also involved in Japan.

As such, Mercedes lead the championship on 135 points, Ferrari is in second second place, 45 points behind, with McLaren in third.

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