Liam Lawson believes that Racing Bulls “haven’t actually been that fast” despite an encouraging start to the F1 2026 campaign.

Lawson therefore finds it “exciting” to consider where the team will be once they develop the VCARB 03. The April break will provide an opportunity to refine those planned upgrades, and work on reliability, the latter true for “a lot of teams”, Lawson notes.

Liam Lawson plays down Racing Bulls pace despite points run

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Three rounds into F1 2026, a new era for the sport, Racing Bulls can be satisfied with where they sit.

A Racing Bulls car has made the top 10 at every round. Arvid Lindblad finished P8 on debut in Melbourne. Lawson finished P7 in the China Sprint and Grand Prix, before claiming ninth at Suzuka.

“I think, to be honest, we haven’t actually been that fast, but still managed to come away with three points finishes,” Lawson claimed to the media following the Japanese Grand Prix.

“So I think it’s when we get a really quick car, we’ll obviously be in a much better place. And if we keep making the decisions we’re making, I think it’s quite exciting.”

Latest F1 2026 talking points via PlanetF1.com

Revealed: Four teams which need this F1 2026 break

Stroll endures penalty-hit debut GT World Challenge debut

Racing Bulls will be working on creating that quicker car ahead of the F1 2026 season resumption in Miami.

With the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs dropped, teams have an impromptu April break to work with.

Unlike over the summer break, and for a part of the off-season, there are no limitations in place for the teams. They can put in as much elbow grease as they wish before Miami.

At the Chinese GP, Lawson was asked whether this April pause will be helpful for Racing Bulls.

“I think so,” he confirmed. “Obviously, it means we have more time.

“We have some stuff that we want to bring, hopefully in the next few races, and it gives us time to prepare that.

“Also on the reliability side as well, for a lot of teams, to make sure we’re in a great position.”

With 14 points on the board, Racing Bulls are seventh in the early F1 2026 Constructors’ standings.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – F1 facts that sound fake: Schumacher gives Ferrari a fright, record McLaren grid penalty