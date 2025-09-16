All of the F1 2026 race start times have been revealed, following the announcement of the F1 Sprint calendar for next season.

One key change for the calendar next season is, as part of Formula 1’s regionalisation plan of the calendar, has been to move Monaco from its traditional end-of-May slot to early June, with the Canadian Grand Prix taking its place.

F1 2026 start times unveiled as Canada makes key switch

With that particular Sunday in May (24th) also playing host to the Indianapolis 500, the Canadian Grand Prix has been shifted back by two hours for 2026, with a 4pm start locally allowing for the opportunity for viewers to watch IndyCar’s blue riband event before Formula 1’s event unfolds.

Times may be tight, with the Indy 500’s traditional start time of 12.45pm Eastern meaning the race will have three hours, 15 minutes to complete – with this year’s edition having taken two hours, 57 minutes – but the change should offer the opportunity to watch both races.

With the Sprint calendar having been confirmed, too, only two of the circuits to host a Sprint this season will be returning in China and Miami, with three debutants in Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore, while Silverstone will host a Sprint for the first time since 2021.

Madrid will be taking its place on the calendar with the all-new Madring stretching through the city, with relatively standard European racing times of a 4pm qualifying being followed by a 3pm race.

Six night races will unfold over the course of the season, too, starting with Bahrain and ending with the day-night race that has now taken a traditional season-ending place on the calendar in Abu Dhabi.

Full F1 2026 calendar with start times

*Denotes Sprint round, start times in brackets are all local. Qualifying and Sprint times are for the respective Saturdays of race weekends.

March 6-8: Australian Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

*March 13-15: Chinese Grand Prix (11am Sprint, 3pm qualifying, 3pm race)

March 27-29: Japanese Grand Prix (3pm qualifying, 2pm race)

April 10-12: Bahrain Grand Prix (7pm qualifying, 6pm race)

April 17-19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (8pm qualifying, 8pm race)

*May 1-3: Miami Grand Prix (12pm Sprint, 4pm qualifying, 4pm race)

*May 22-24: Canadian Grand Prix (12pm Sprint, 4pm qualifying, 4pm race)

June 5-7: Monaco Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

June 12-14: Spanish Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

June 26-28: Austrian Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

*July 3-5: British Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

July 17-19: Belgian Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

July 24-26: Hungarian Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

*August 21-23: Dutch Grand Prix (12pm Sprint, 4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

September 4-6: Italian Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

September 11-13: Madrid Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

September 25-27: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

*October 9-11: Singapore Grand Prix (5pm Sprint, 9pm qualifying, 8pm race)

October 23-25: United States Grand Prix (4pm qualifying, 3pm race)

October 30-November 1: Mexico City Grand Prix (3pm qualifying, 2pm race)

November 6-8: Sao Paulo Grand Prix (3pm qualifying, 2pm race)

November 19-21: Las Vegas Grand Prix (8pm qualifying, 8pm race)

November 27-29: Qatar Grand Prix (9pm qualifying, 7pm race)

December 4-6: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (6pm qualifying, 5pm race)

