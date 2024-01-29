F1 driver net worth 2024: The 10 richest drivers on the F1 grid

F1 drivers are among the highest-paid athletes in the world for a reason, and some have accrued a net worth to match.

Some drivers have accrued enough of a salary to appear among prominent business magazine Forbes’ highest-paid athletes across all sports, while others have combined base pay with longevity to enjoy a high net worth.

Business ventures have also played their part for some drivers, with off-track activities helping supplement their on-track earnings to fill up their overall net worth. Many on this list also live in the famously tax-friendly Monaco to protect their assets further, alongside the privacy from the paparazzi that the Principality offers.

=10 – Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Lando Norris, $30m

Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris all reportedly sit approximately equally 10th on the list on F1 driver net worth with a reported $30m.

Norris is a new entry to 2024, having appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List in the UK for the first time as the positive impact of his McLaren salary has taken effect.

9 – Pierre Gasly net worth, $33m

Estimates for Pierre Gasly’s net worth vary, but the most common report is of a figure of $33m for the Alpine driver, following stints at Toro Rosso and Red Bull.

His Alpine deal comes to a reported end in 2024, though there is an option for the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner’s stint to continue into 2025 – with Forbes reporting he earned $8m with the French team last season.

8 – Carlos Sainz net worth, $47m

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has reportedly accrued a net worth of $47m throughout his Formula 1 career, according to Spanish publication Marca.

The Spaniard has been in F1 since 2015, this year marking his 10th in the sport and his current Ferrari deal reportedly putting him on similar financial terms with team-mate Charles Leclerc, having impressed alongside him to date.

=6 – Lance Stroll net worth, $50m

While being the son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll brings about benefits of its own, Lance Stroll has reportedly accrued a fortune of $50m in his own right through a combination of his salary from his F1 career and sponsorships.

=6 – Charles Leclerc net worth, $50m

One of F1’s highest-paid drivers for several years now, with a reported income of $19m last year that could go up to $25m in 2025 after signing a new Ferrari deal, Charles Leclerc has been rising up the list of F1 driver net worth.

With a growing collection of cars as well as a passion for other hobbies away from F1, Leclerc has a long-term commitment that will likely see him continue to climb this list in the years to come.

5 – Sergio Perez net worth, $75m

Sergio Perez has supplemented his personal earnings in Formula 1 through a host of personal sponsors over the years, with the likes of Telmex and Telcel helping place the Red Bull driver among the sport’s highest earners – a reported $26m alone in 2023, according to Forbes.

Bonuses from playing a part in Red Bull’s glory in recent years will have helped on that journey, but while Perez has always been able to bring sponsorship income with him to his teams over the years, a ‘pay driver’ he is not.

4 – Daniel Ricciardo net worth, $96m

Daniel Ricciardo nestles nicely into the top five richest F1 drivers by net worth according to reports, with the Australian having been one of the sport’s most marketable drivers since his arrival in 2011.

A combination of a multitude of personal sponsors, a wine brand, clothing line and more have combined with mega salaries from his time at Renault and McLaren in particular, with his net worth no doubt having inflated following an early payout of his McLaren contract in 2022 – team CEO Zak Brown admitting the team had to “write a big cheque” to the Honey Badger to make that happen.

While his earnings at Visa Cash App RB are widely reported to be significantly less than he has become accustomed to in his time on the F1 grid, he should have plenty in reserve.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 team principals’ rich list: Net worth figures revealed for Wolff, Horner and more

F1 2024 driver salaries revealed: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the F1 grid?

3 – Max Verstappen net worth, up to $210m

While reports of Max Verstappen’s net worth vary widely, $210m sitting as the top estimate among reports as of the start of 2024, what is certain is that his value has skyrocketed in the seasons since his first World Championship in 2021.

Forbes listed the Red Bull driver as the highest-paid in F1 in 2023, taking home a reported $70m including bonuses after a record-breaking year on the way to his third World title, with his status of living in Monaco protecting him from income tax.

Away from F1, Verstappen is in the process of founding his own GT team, Verstappen.com Racing, which he hopes to get fully up and running by 2025. Alongside that, he also has business interests in Team Redline, the prominent sim racing team for which he also takes part in online races during his down time.

2 – Fernando Alonso net worth, $260m

In at number two is double World Champion, Fernando Alonso, whose high salary has come with two decades at the top of motorsport, with a reported net worth of $260m to match.

Having played his part in providing vitality to Aston Martin, his activities away from the F1 circus include the funding and opening of the Fernando Alonso Sports Complex in his native Asturias, which features both a museum of his career and a karting circuit for the next generation.

He also has one eye on the future, founding A14 Management, the driver agency that one day hopes to put a young talent on the F1 grid.

1 – Lewis Hamilton net worth, $285m

Lewis Hamilton tops the list of current F1 drivers for his reported net worth, with multiple outlets reporting his net worth to be around $285m.

Having worked his way through the motorsport ranks, father Anthony famously having worked four different jobs to be able to pay the bills and fund his motorsport career, Hamilton’s subsequent success has paid back that commitment – and some.

Away from the track, the seven-time World Champion’s work includes endeavours such as Mission 44 and the Hamilton Commission, which aims to bring more people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds into motorsport.

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?