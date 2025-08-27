Your daily dose of F1 news has landed, with McLaren announcing a big sponsorship deal and reaction continuing to Cadillac’s driver announcement.

McLaren will be sponsored by Mastercard in the official team name from next season, but here is a closer look at the key headlines from the day.

F1 news: Alex Palou-Red Bull rumour shut down

After reports in the United States that linked multiple reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, to a potential Red Bull seat next season, his management has rebuffed those claims in no uncertain terms.

Sources within Red Bull Racing have denied any such talks have been held, while Palou’s management flat-out denied there was any truth to the claims when asked by PlanetF1.com.

“I have not talked to, nor have been contacted by any F1 team about Alex,” Roger Yasukawa told PlanetF1.com.

Wolff responds to Bottas’ Cadillac move

Having said on multiple occasions this season that he hopes to see Valtteri Bottas back on the Formula 1 grid, Toto Wolff is pleased to have seen it come to pass.

“He still has so much to offer as a racing driver and deserves to be lining up in Melbourne for the 2026 season,” said the Mercedes team principal.

“We will of course be sad to see him go. He has played an important role in our team and his contribution as our third driver this year has been exemplary.”

Perez: Hamilton will ‘figure it out’ at Ferrari

Sergio Perez has backed Lewis Hamilton to succeed at Ferrari, despite a start that has seen him largely beaten by Charles Leclerc so far.

“I think this era of cars that we’re currently in, with the ground effect cars, it’s been tricky,” Perez told Sky’s ‘The F1 Show’.

“But, I think, with Lewis, you’ve seen it, he’s done a tremendous job at Mercedes when they didn’t have a competitive car. I think for him, at the end of an era, to be changing teams and getting to adapt has been tricky.

“But obviously, he’s a fantastic driver. And for sure, he’ll figure it out. I think we’ve seen it with many different drivers, that it’s all about adapting a car into a driving style that sometimes it just takes a little bit longer than others.”

Martin Brundle on new Cadillac duo

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle has thrown his support behind Cadillac’s new line-up, which will be one of the most experienced on the grid when they line up together in 2026.

Brundle wrote on X: “That’s a great driver lineup.

“The team needs experience and direction in year one and can’t afford to have rookies damaging cars when all the resources will be heavily stretched.

“They’ll probably have to park their early frustrations as the team gets up and running, especially with such a dramatic regulation reset.”

Tsunoda enters into new sponsorship deal tailored for him

Finally, we thought we’d end on a bit of fun for you.

Yuki Tsunoda, long known as the foodie of the Formula 1 paddock, has signed to become a global ambassador for a cookware brand.

He announced the move alongside world-famous chef and longtime Formula 1 fan, Gordon Ramsay.

One step closer to that dream of opening his own restaurant one day?

