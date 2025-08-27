Yuki Tsunoda has linked up with world-famous chef Gordon Ramsay in becoming a new brand ambassador for a cookware company.

The Red Bull driver, long known as being the paddock foodie, has made a partnership with HexClad official as he bolsters his personal sponsorship pool.

Yuki Tsunoda joins forces with Gordon Ramsay to become cookware ambassador

Tsunoda gained a reputation early on in his Formula 1 career for discussing local cuisine in press conferences prior to race weekends, even joking after a move to Italy from the UK in 2022 that the better food and weather helped him feel “more energetic” in the sport.

Such is the Red Bull driver’s passion for food, he has starred in cooking videos for Racing Bulls and Formula 1’s official channels in the past, and fan-released social media clips of the Japanese driver discussing food have been a regular occurrence in recent years.

In 2023, he spoke of his further ambition in life to open his own restaurant – after achieving his main goal of becoming Formula 1 World Champion.

He previously told Red Bull’s official website: “I don’t know why I have this passion for food.

“I think a big part of it is that I’m Japanese and when first I came to Europe, I came across lots of food culture from around the world, but I soon realised that Japanese food is really good and I missed it, so I tried to find tasty, good quality food in Europe and I think that was the start.

More on Yuki Tsunoda’s F1 season so far

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the current contract status of every driver on the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for 2026?

“I’ve always loved food ever since I was a kid and my motivation depended on the quality of the food I’d have that day. It’s strange because I don’t think it came from my parents, it was just an interest I developed.

“I still think Japanese food is my favourite but I do enjoy other cuisines, Italian and Mexican food, especially tacos.”

Now as a global brand ambassador for a cookware company, the partnership was announced in a video starring both Tsunoda and Ramsay, himself a regular attendee at Formula 1 weekends, in using the brand’s equipment.

The video, released via Instagram, saw Tsunoda cook a steak for Ramsay, who has been awarded a combined 17 coveted Michelin stars in his career.

The Red Bull driver’s comments were filled with people highlighting the ‘if the shoe fits’ nature of this deal, with one writing: “Oh this is perfect”, another adding: “Didn’t know I needed a TV show with Yuki and Gordon Ramsay but here we go. Please.”, and Tsunoda’s former trainer, Michael Italiano, joking that the food on show was unlikely to have been cooked by the man himself, writing: “There’s no way you cooked that meat. Looks way too good.”

Tsunoda will be back in action at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.

Read next: Why Cadillac F1 held ‘thorough’ Red Bull talks before signing Sergio Perez