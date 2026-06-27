F1 Live: Verstappen survives Q2 scare as Wolff intervenes over Russell team radio

It’s hot. Very, very hot. And the track action will also be heating up as the drivers take to the Red Bull Ring circuit for qualifying.

The weather forecast is for a high of 34°C, with the track temperature into the 50s.

F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates from the Austrian Grand Prix

It could throw a spanner in the works as even the best power unit could struggle in the heat.

Who will take pole position in Austria?

Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying

Start time: 15:00 (14:00 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Red Bull Ring

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