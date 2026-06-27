F1 results: Austrian Grand Prix, Qualifying – Verstappen scrapes through

Mat Coch
Add as a preferred source on Google
Complete results from qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Complete results from qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Complete results from Qualifying ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring.

Max Verstappen has survived a late scare to scrape through into Q3 by just 0.04s as championship leader Kimi Antonelli topped Qualifying 2.

Full F1 results from Qualifying at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

The session remains in progress. This article will be updated.

Pos Name Team Q1 Q2
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:07.083 1:06.763
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:07.487 1:06.890
3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:07.259 1:06.897
4 George Russell Mercedes 1:07.398 1:06.979
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:07.290 1:06.994
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:07.543 1:07.030
7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:07.408 1:07.086
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:07.385 1:07.136
9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:07.549 1:07.155
10 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:07.407 1:07.183
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:08.038 1:07.223
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:08.035 1:07.293
13 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:08.061 1:07.523
14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:08.066 1:07.611
15 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:08.231 1:07.817
16 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:07.894 1:08.171
17 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:08.252
18 Alex Albon Williams 1:08.509
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:08.945
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:09.030
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:09.942
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.363

Antonelli topped the timesheets in Q1, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton nipping at his heels.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!