F1 results: Austrian Grand Prix, Qualifying – Verstappen scrapes through
Complete results from Qualifying ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring.
Max Verstappen has survived a late scare to scrape through into Q3 by just 0.04s as championship leader Kimi Antonelli topped Qualifying 2.
Full F1 results from Qualifying at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix
The session remains in progress. This article will be updated.
|Pos
|Name
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:07.083
|1:06.763
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:07.487
|1:06.890
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:07.259
|1:06.897
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:07.398
|1:06.979
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:07.290
|1:06.994
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:07.543
|1:07.030
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:07.408
|1:07.086
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:07.385
|1:07.136
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:07.549
|1:07.155
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:07.407
|1:07.183
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:08.038
|1:07.223
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:08.035
|1:07.293
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:08.061
|1:07.523
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:08.066
|1:07.611
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:08.231
|1:07.817
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:07.894
|1:08.171
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:08.252
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:08.509
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:08.945
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:09.030
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:09.942
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:10.363
Antonelli topped the timesheets in Q1, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton nipping at his heels.
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