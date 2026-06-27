F1 results: Austrian Grand Prix, Qualifying – Verstappen scrapes through

Complete results from Qualifying ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring.

Max Verstappen has survived a late scare to scrape through into Q3 by just 0.04s as championship leader Kimi Antonelli topped Qualifying 2.

Full F1 results from Qualifying at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

The session remains in progress. This article will be updated.

Pos Name Team Q1 Q2 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:07.083 1:06.763 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:07.487 1:06.890 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:07.259 1:06.897 4 George Russell Mercedes 1:07.398 1:06.979 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:07.290 1:06.994 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:07.543 1:07.030 7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:07.408 1:07.086 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:07.385 1:07.136 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:07.549 1:07.155 10 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:07.407 1:07.183 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:08.038 1:07.223 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:08.035 1:07.293 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:08.061 1:07.523 14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:08.066 1:07.611 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:08.231 1:07.817 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:07.894 1:08.171 17 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:08.252 18 Alex Albon Williams 1:08.509 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:08.945 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:09.030 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:09.942 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.363

Antonelli topped the timesheets in Q1, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton nipping at his heels.

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