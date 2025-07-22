Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes an in-depth analysis of life without Christian Horner at Red Bull and a suggestion that Max Verstappen has taken the “final step” in his proposed move to Mercedes for F1 2026.

Let’s fly through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

Where does Christian Horner sack leave Red Bull?

This weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix will mark the team’s first-ever race without Christian Horner in charge.

Horner, 51, was sacked by the team after the British Grand Prix earlier this month with Laurent Mekies appointed as his successor.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher assesses the potential ramifications on the eve of Red Bull’s new era.

Read more: Why Christian Horner’s shock firing from Red Bull won’t be felt immediately

Has Max Verstappen already ‘signed’ for Mercedes?

Max Verstappen may have already signed a contract to join Mercedes for the F1 2026 season.

That is the claim of former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who reckons a rumoured meeting between Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff might have marked “the final step” in negotiations.

It was claimed last week that Mercedes chief executive Ola Kallenius has approved Verstappen’s proposed move for F1 2026.

Read more: Juan Pablo Montoya presents new theory amid Max Verstappen to Mercedes talk

Helmut Marko: No proof that Mercedes is F1 2026 title favourite

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko is adamant “nothing has proven” that Mercedes will be the favourite to win the F1 2026 title.

Rumours have persisted for some time that Mercedes’ preparations for next year’s major rule changes are advanced, with all its rivals experiencing trouble with the development of its new engines to some degree.

Mercedes previously emerged as F1’s dominant force following the introduction of the V6-hybrid rules in 2014.

Read more: ‘Nothing has proven’ Mercedes F1 2026 favourite as Red Bull update provided by Marko

David Coulthard bemused by George Russell contract wait

Former McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard says it is “slightly bizarre” that George Russell has not yet secured a new contract at Mercedes for F1 2026.

Russell has enjoyed his best-ever start to a season in F1 2025, culminating in his fourth career victory at last month’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

The British driver has entered the final six months of his existing Mercedes deal, with rumours of a move for Max Verstappen not going away.

Read more: ‘Bizarre’ George Russell situation called out as Mercedes contract wait continues

Charles Leclerc reveals ‘very interesting’ Lewis Hamilton feedback

Lewis Hamilton has brought some “very interesting” ideas to Ferrari since his high-profile move from Mercedes for F1 2025.

That is the claim of Charles Leclerc, who says Hamilton’s insights have opened his mind “to different working techniques.”

Hamilton spent 12 full seasons with Mercedes, winning six of his joint-record seven World Championships, between 2013 and 2024.

Read more: Leclerc confirms ‘very interesting’ Lewis Hamilton feedback after Ferrari switch