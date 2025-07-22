Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya suspects Max Verstappen may have already signed with Mercedes after allegedly meeting with Toto Wolff.

As speculation continues over Verstappen’s Red Bull future, a suggestion emerged that Verstappen had met with Wolff in Sardinia, which if true, Montoya believes was where Verstappen signed on the dotted line.

Max Verstappen: Red Bull or Mercedes his F1 future?

Current Mercedes driver George Russell sparked the Verstappen to Mercedes rumour mill back into life when he claimed that “ongoing” talks between team and driver were influencing his path to a new Mercedes contract, with neither Wolff nor Verstappen shutting down the suggestion.

The noise grew louder when yacht and jet trackers believed they had uncovered a meeting between Verstappen and Wolff in Sardinia after the British Grand Prix – where Verstappen finished fifth – though it must be stressed that it is unclear whether any meeting actually took place or whether it was simply a coincidence.

If it did, then Montoya – a winner of seven grands prix – does not think it will have been for opening talks.

“Max meeting with Toto was probably to sign,” Montoya suggested on W Radio Colombia’s MontoyAS podcast.

“For Max, to even reach that point in the conversation, means everything has already been seen, discussed, and decided.

“You know what I mean — it’s the final step. Like, ‘Okay, I want us to work together, let’s do it, sign here, let’s go.’ I’m sure they wanted to sign face-to-face. They’re not going to send the first contract and do it all remotely. So I think that could be what’s happening.

“Personally, I see Max more at Mercedes than anywhere else.”

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future: All the details you need

👉 How Red Bull controls Max Verstappen’s future and why he can’t leave

👉 Who exactly are Team Verstappen and how influential are they?

Verstappen is under Red Bull contract until the end of 2028, though the existence of a performance-related exit clause within that deal fuels the rumours that he could leave the team, with the dominant ways of Verstappen and Red Bull having faded over the last year.

It is believed that if Verstappen is outside of the top four in the Drivers’ Championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix, he can trigger the clause. But with just Belgium to come before Hungary, Red Bull is in a strong position based on that information, as Charles Leclerc – currently fifth in the standings – is 46 points behind Verstappen.

This would explain why Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko cut a cool, calm and collected figure when he was quizzed on the alleged Verstappen and Wolff meeting by OE24.

“Max can meet with whoever he wants,” said Marko.

“We have a valid contract and we assume that Max will stay with us.”

Read next: The seven F1 race tracks Max Verstappen has never won at