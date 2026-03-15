The Chinese Grand Prix has taken place, and while others diced behind him, once Kimi Antonelli retook the lead, he never looked back.

It was an emotional moment as the Italian took his maiden Grand Prix victory – Italy’s first win since before he was born – and there is lots to dig into as we look back at the day.

Emotional Antonelli earns first GP victory

Kimi Antonelli initially lost the lead at the start of the Chinese Grand Prix to the fast-starting Lewis Hamilton, but after regaining the lead a lap later, the Italian made sure to charge home his advantage.

As the two Ferraris and George Russell battled behind, he built up a comfortable lead – and even though he gave Pete ‘Bono’ Bonnington a near-heart attack after a big lock-up in the closing laps, he brought home his first win in Formula 1.

Naturally, as a seismic moment in his career, it was an emotional one.

Read more: Antonelli breaks down after achieving ‘one of my life goals’

Steering wheel vibrations end Fernando Alonso’s race

Having targeted both cars finishing on Sunday, both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso retired in Shanghai.

Stroll’s retirement came through a separate issue, but with Fernando Alonso having been seen on onboard footage removing his hands from the steering wheel mid-race, the decision was taken to retire him too.

Improvements from Honda, but still work to be done.

Read more: Brutal Aston Martin vibrations prove too much for Fernando Alonso in Chinese GP

McLaren suffers double DNS for separate issues

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could not take the start in China, marking the first time neither McLaren made it into a race since the 1983 Monaco Grand Prix. (For the pedants among us, McLaren technically *did* start the race officially in Indianapolis 2005, but followed the majority of the field into the pits after the formation lap).

It turns out that two separate problems ruled each driver out individually, with Norris having never made it to the grid and Piastri having been wheeled back into his garage after his reconnaissance laps.

Team principal Andrea Stella explained more.

Read more: Andrea Stella explains rare McLaren double-DNS in Chinese GP

Leclerc: Hamilton faster in hard but fair Ferrari battle

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton swapped positions on numerous occasions throughout the race in China, only once making the slightest bit of contact and Leclerc admitting over the radio that he was enjoying their dice.

Eventually, though, Hamilton managed to make his way clear of his teammate to earn his first podium as a Ferrari driver.

Read more: Leclerc admits Hamilton had the upper hand in ‘hard, tactical’ Shanghai battle

Delving into how Hamilton achieved first Ferrari podium

Speaking of that stat, our resident data guru, Uros Radovanovic, takes us through the telemetry throughout the race of not just how Hamilton managed to get the gap he needed over his teammate, but how the Mercedes duo played their part.

Through it all, as drivers battled behind him, it was all rather serene for Antonelli in the end, who rounded off his day’s work with a maiden win in Formula 1.

Read more: How Lewis Hamilton overcame thrilling Leclerc battle for first Ferrari podium