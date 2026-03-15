Carlos Sainz has responded to the news that Formula 1, and its associated feeder series, will not race in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia as scheduled.

That decision was made due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Sainz is hoping for safety for all, and a return to the Middle East, a “special” place to go racing, as soon as possible.

Carlos Sainz responds to Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations

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Formula 1 was due to head for Bahrain after Suzuka, Round 3 of the 2026 season.

However, it was announced on Saturday that neither the Bahrain GP, nor the Saudi Arabian round which was due to follow it, will take place.

Formula 1 opted against any replacement races, meaning that after Suzuka, there will be a break until the Miami Grand Prix in early May.

As well as the Formula 1 Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs, its feeder series, Formula 2, Formula 3 and F1 Academy, has also shelved its respective scheduled rounds in the nation.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz reacted to the news on X, with the below statement.

“Following the news and the difficult decision made by F1, FIA and the promoters, I truly hope that this conflict comes to an end as soon as possible and that everyone stays safe.

“Racing in the Middle East is always special and I hope we can return to the region as soon as circumstances allow.”

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Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali, when speaking with Formula 1, called it an “unfortunate situation”, and one which led to a joint decision not to race in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia in April.

“That was a decision that has to be taken, considering exactly what is going on in that region,” said Domenicali.

“And as always when you have to take this action, it’s not easy. You have to think of the bigger picture.

“But let me first of all thank the FIA, and the promoters, who understood completely the situation. We took a joint decision together, for the benefit of the sport.”

Asked if he had a message for the fans in those countries, and more widely, Domenicali added: “For the fans that are always following us, it’s first of all, be safe. We are thinking of you. We want to come back as soon as possible.

“We feel the love and the passion that, in both Bahrain and Saudi, we have.

“And therefore, stay tuned, and follow us, but we’ll come back soon.”

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