Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton’s meat-free burger business facing liquidation as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finds a key McLaren MCL39 strength.

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

New Lewis Hamilton blow as Neat Burger faces liquidation

Neat Burger, the vegan burger chain backed by the likes of Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, has entered liquidation.

Neat Burger was launched in 2019 before going on to open restaurants in London, Milan and New York.

The last of its UK-based eateries closed earlier this year with the brand now facing liquidation.

Max Verstappen: Medium-speed performance a key McLaren MCL39 strength

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has identified the McLaren MCL39’s performance in medium-speed corners as the key to the team’s dominance in F1 2025.

McLaren’s impressive rear-tyre preservation has caught the eye this season, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris better able to control the temperatures of the rears than their rivals.

Verstappen, the reigning four-time World Champion, says McLaren’s rotation in the medium-speed turns is “quite incredible” too.

Daniel Ricciardo opens up on life without F1

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he has spent the last year “trying to figure out who I am” following the end of his F1 career.

Ricciardo’s F1 career came to a sudden conclusion when he was replaced by the Racing Bulls team following last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The 36-year-old made a total of 257 starts between 2011 and 2024, winning eight times.

Mercedes tease Valtteri Bottas announcement amid Cadillac F1 rumours

Toto Wolff has warned to “watch this space” over a potential Valtteri Bottas comeback for the F1 2026 season.

Bottas returned to Mercedes as the team’s reserve driver for F1 2025 after losing his Sauber race seat at the end of last season.

The veteran has been heavily linked with a move to the new Cadillac F1 outfit for next season.

Dutch F1 pundit defends Max Verstappen to Mercedes prediction

Robert Doornbos, the former Red Bull driver turned Dutch F1 pundit, has defended his prediction that Max Verstappen would join Mercedes for the F1 2026 season.

Doornbos was among those convinced that Verstappen would leave Red Bull at the end of 2025, claiming that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff “did everything he could” to tempt the World Champion.

Jos Verstappen, Verstappen’s father, likened Doornbos to a “headless chicken” at one stage.

