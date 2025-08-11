Helmut Marko is convinced Max Verstappen has made the right decision to stay with Red Bull next season, as there’s “no evidence” that Mercedes will come out on top in F1’s new era.

He can, of course, “always reconsider” if Red Bull gets it horribly wrong.

Although Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull that runs until 2028, the driver’s future has been one of the hot topics this season as he reportedly debated leaving Red Bull for Mercedes.

There were several factors said to be in play, starting with last year’s off-track drama as then-team principal Christian Horner was accused, and cleared, of inappropriate behaviour towards a staff member.

That coincided with the team’s fall from grace on the track as McLaren came to the fore while Red Bull also lost key personnel in Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley.

2026 and its all-new regulations were also reportedly a consideration for the reigning World Champion.

Next year, Formula 1 will undergo its biggest technical reset ever, changing not only the technical regulations but also the engine formula.

The last time Formula 1 ran new engines, Mercedes went on a seven-year winning run with Red Bull only catching up in year eight when Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the World title.

So far the noise coming out of the Mercedes camp is that it is once again onto a winner. At Red Bull, it’s a lot more uncertain as it creates its first F1 engine in conjunction with Ford.

Verstappen finally put the rumours to rest at the Hungarian Grand Prix when he told the media, including PlanetF1.com, that “yeah” he will be a Red Bull driver next season.

“For me,” he continued, “I’ve never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well, and that’s why I have nothing really to add ever.

“But I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours and, for me, it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.”

But while Marko is happy to have that confirmation out there, he never believed there was the possibility that Verstappen would walk away.

“Max is a very important part of our team,” Marko told F1-Insider.

“He has achieved all his successes with Red Bull Racing. In his entire Formula 1 career, he has only driven Red Bull cars.

“And in addition to his driving skills, he is just an important family member for us.

“He had a contract until 2028 and there was nothing that spoke against continuing that contract.”

Marko reckons his driver has made the right call, after all, no one knows what F1 2026 is going to bring.

“I don’t know what considerations he made, personally and with his management,” the Red Bull motorsport advisor added. “But it was clear from his statements that he wanted to stay.

“Even if the escape clause had come into effect… Nobody knows what the situation will be like in 2026.

“Mercedes declares itself the favourite, but there is no evidence.

“Also in terms of chassis, you don’t know who will hit the jackpot. There is a lot of uncertainty.

“From his perspective, it makes much more sense to stay, wait and see.”

The caveat? “If it turns out next year that we are not competitive, he can always reconsider his decision.”

