2025 Brazilian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Interlagos)

Lando Norris has topped the sole practice session of the weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, narrowly ahead of teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri.

The McLaren pair were split by just 0.023s with Nico Hulkenberg third fastest for Sauber and Fernando Alonso fourth for Aston Martin.

Max Verstappen was only 17th fastest, one spot up from Charles Leclerc in the lead Ferrari.

Yuki Tsunoda touched the barrier at Turn 4 in the early moments after his Red Bull bottomed out and spun him off the road, the left-hander at the end of the back straight proving tricky for both Red Bull drivers.

The Japanese driver damaged his front and rear wing and spent time in the garage, but did get back out on track.

There was also a late spin for Lewis Hamilton too, in a session that ran without interruption.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Free Practice 1 results

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:09.975

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:09.998 (+ 0.023)

3. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:10.594 (+ 0.619)

4. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:10.606 (+ 0.631)

5. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:10.616 (+ 0.641)

6. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:10.645 (+ 0.67)

7. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:10.681 (+ 0.706)

8. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:10.686 (+ 0.711)

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:10.707 (+ 0.732)

10. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:10.744 (+ 0.769)

11. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:10.794 (+ 0.819)

12. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:10.807 (+ 0.832)

13. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:10.906 (+ 0.931)

14. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:10.961 (+ 0.986)

15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:11.070 (+ 1.095)

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:11.160 (+ 1.185)

17. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:11.368 (+ 1.393)

18. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:11.493 (+ 1.518)

19. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:11.526 (+ 1.551)

20. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:11.763 (+ 1.788)

