Lando Norris put in a late lap to beat Oscar Piastri by 0.023s in the sole practice session for the Brazilian Grand Prix where McLaren blitzed its rivals.

Norris crossed the line with a 1:09.975, just edging out Piastri, while Nico Hulkenberg in third was six tenths off the pace.

As the crowds cheered and waved to the first Brazilian since Felipe Massa to race at the Interlagos circuit, Gabriel Bortoleto, Race Control announced FP1 – the weekend’s only practice session – had been delayed by five minutes due to “general track cleaning”.

Kimi Antonelli led the way out of the pit lane, followed by George Russell, but the biggest cheer was for local lad Bortoleto. As all 20 drivers laid down times, Oscar Piastri led the way with a 1:12.169, a quarter of a second up on Lewis Hamilton.

Yuki Tsunoda had a moment at Turn 4, the Red Bull driver off the track and spinning off before hitting the tyre barrier with his front left tyre and breaking his wing’s end-plate. He was able to return to the pits as his teammate Max Verstappen went second quickest behind George Russell.

P1 continued to change hands between Russell, Piastri and Lando Norris, with Verstappen also in the mix. The four lead drivers in the championship running ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Hamilton.

Antonelli complained about traffic as he found himself in the middle of a Hamilton and Oliver Bearman chicane while on a hot lap. “Ah man, what are these idiots doing? Honestly!” he said. Isack Hadjar followed suit as he questioned Piastri’s vision, or lack thereof.

Tsunoda’s stay in the garage continued as Red Bull worked on his rear suspension. Not good given FP1 is the sole practice session ahead of Sprint quali.

Midway through the session Russell was leading the way ahead of Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, all three having set their times on the hard Pirellis.

Verstappen joined his teammate in having a moment at Turn 4, his second of the session, but avoided the barriers. His teammate Tsunoda returned to the track with 20 minutes remaining in the session with his RB21 sporting a set of soft tyres. He was the first driver to swap to the red-walled Pirellis.

The drivers swapped to the medium tyres for their qualifying sims for the final 15 minutes with Alex Albon jumping up to first place with a 1:11.004 while Liam Lawson and Tsunoda, to no one’s surprise, had a close encounter that left Lawson unimpressed.

As more drivers set times on the mediums, Piastri went quickest with a 1:11.193 with Norris 0.278s down on his teammate. The teammates swapped around as Norris pipped Piastri with a 1:09.975, putting him 0.023s ahead of the Australian racer.

Nico Hulkenberg was third, but six-tnehts down on the McLaren teammates.

Russell, despite leading the way on the hard Pirellis, was only sixth with Verstappen only P17. He, however, did not aborted his medium tyre run.

Brazilian GP FP1 times

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.975

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.023

3 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.619

4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.631

5 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.641

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.670

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.706

8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.711

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.732

10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.769

11 Liam Lawson Racing Bull +0.819

12 Alexander Albon Williams +0.832

13 Esteban OconHaas F1 Team +0.931

14 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.986

15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.095

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.185

17 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.393

18 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.518

19 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.551

20 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +1.788

