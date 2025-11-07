Flavio Briatore justifies Franco Colapinto contract despite underwhelming F1 2025

Flavio Briatore says he handed Franco Colapinto an extension for F1 2026 as he believes the Argentine has the “potential to be a top driver” despite his troubles this season.

After months of speculation with rumours even in the last month that he could be dropped for Jack Doohan for the final three races of the season, Alpine confirmed Colapinto as Pierre Gasly’s teammate for next year’s championship.

Franco Colapinto will remain with Alpine for F1 2026

‘Franco will partner and drive alongside Pierre Gasly, who recently committed his long-term future to the team. Together they will collectively help drive the team forward and bring further stability and continuity for the 2026 season, which presents a new opportunity and fresh start for the team in a new regulation era,’ read the press release.

Colapinto’s extension wasn’t a given in light of his struggles since joining Alpine at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where he replaced Doohan.

Crashing in his debut qualifying session for the team, Colapinto broke the first of Briatore’s rules for the replacement driver, which were simply: “He needs to be fast, not crash, and score points.”

13 races in, he also hasn’t scored points in Alpine colours.

The 22-year-old’s best result has been a P11 at the Dutch Grand Prix, although it should be noted his vastly more experienced teammate Gasly has scored just 13 points since Colapinto joined the team. The two are 18th and 20th in the standings with Alpine locked down in 10th place with just 20 points, 40 behind Sauber.

It has been a difficult season for the team, that being just one of the factors that Briatore noted as he explained why he had opted to continue with the Argentine into next season.

“I’ve been following Franco’s progress throughout his time in Formula One and I have always believed that he has the right attributes and potential to be a top driver who can grow with the team.

“Our decision to continue together for 2026 is a clear indication of our commitment and strong support for Franco as he develops as a race driver.

“It has been a tough year for the whole team, and it hasn’t been the easiest scenario to perform in, however both Franco and Pierre have done their best to help put the team in the best possible position for next season.

“With the line-up of Pierre and Franco, we have a good blend of experience, speed and talent that will help drive the team forward and hopefully give our fans something to cheer and shout about next season.”

As for Colapinto, the 22-year-old is happy that Briatore and Alpine have kept faith in him.

“I am very grateful to Flavio and the entire team for their belief in me to help drive the team forwards in the future. Ever since I made my Formula One debut, I knew, given the circumstances at play, it would be a huge challenge to keep my place in this sport.

“It has been a long and tough road, and I am very proud for the opportunity to drive with this team again in 2026, alongside Pierre, who has been a great team-mate and will undoubtedly be someone I can continue to learn from.

“Finally, it is very special and timely to make this announcement here in Brazil this weekend. Being so close to my home country of Argentina and an event that feels like a home race for me where I have so much support.

“To have so many fans on this journey with me and the team is why we go racing and next year, when there should be a reset in Formula One, we can hopefully give every single person who cheers for us something to truly smile and celebrate.

“Vamos Alpine!”

