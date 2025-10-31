Franco Colapinto future in the balance as Alpine F1 2026 decision looms

Franco Colapinto is facing a nervous wait for news on his Alpine future ahead of the team’s final decision on its F1 2026 driver lineup.

Colapinto joined Alpine in a reserve role ahead of the F1 2025 season following an impressive nine-race cameo with the Williams team in the second half of 2024.

Does Franco Colapinto deserve Alpine seat for F1 2026 season?

The Argentine replaced Jack Doohan in a race seat after the first six races of 2025, making his Alpine debut at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May.

Colapinto has struggled since replacing Doohan, failing to score a point in his first 14 appearances for the team.

However, his pace has tentatively improved since the summer break with the 22-year-old generally closer to established teammate Pierre Gasly across recent races.

Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore confirmed last month that the team is not considering options outside of its driver pool for F1 2026, with the team’s decision set to come down to a straight choice between Colapinto and Paul Aron.

Franco Colapinto or Paul Aron? Alpine’s big F1 2026 decision

Multiple reports at last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix claimed that Colapinto is close to securing his place on the grid for next season with an announcement expected around the time of the Brazilian Grand Prix next weekend.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that, while no announcement is presently imminent, there is a November deadline for its final decision.

Colapinto is known to bring significant financial backing to Alpine having emerged as a major star on the American continent since his 2024 F1 debut with Williams.

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, Colapinto struck a personal sponsorship agreement with Claro, the telecommunications company under the umbrella of Carlos Slim-owned América Móvil.

Claro has been historically linked with Sergio Perez, the former Red Bull driver who will return to Formula 1 with the new Cadillac F1 team next season.

Colapinto received a further boost earlier this month when key sponsor Mercado Libre agreed a short-term deal with Alpine covering the United States, Mexican and Brazilian grands prix.

Reports at the time indicated that the deal had effectively secured Colapinto’s place in an Alpine race seat for the remainder of the F1 2025 season.

PlanetF1.com understands that no changes are expected to be made to the team’s driver lineup between now and the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Colapinto revealed that he has not been too involved in conversations surrounding his future.

Asked if his prospects at Alpine look healthier following his recent upturn in form, he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think only time will tell.

“I don’t know, to be honest. I’m not the one making the decision. I’m not the one having so much of the conversations.

“I don’t really want to go too much into detail, but hopefully it arrives to a point that I can race with not so much stress and a bit more relaxed.”

Asked how he can convince Briatore and Alpine to retain him for F1 2026, he replied: “I think, to convince Flavio, you just need to go fast.

“I’m trying my best, trying to perform weekend after weekend and the last six races have been very positive on that.”

Asked if he received any hints over where Alpine are swaying for 2026, he added: “No.

“Of course, I think there has been a lot of talks and I’m not much into it.

“I want to just focus on the driving and try to do well on track. Trying to do better weekend after weekend is my focus. I’m just fully into that.

“Then what happens will happen and that’s already written.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Elizabeth Blackstock

