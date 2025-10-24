These are the full F1 results for Free Practice 1 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix, taking place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Nine out of the 10 current F1 teams opted to utilize FP1 in Mexico as an opportunity to hand over their seats to a rookie as part of the four mandatory rookie sessions that each team is required to complete in each season.

F1 results: FP1 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix

Multiple drivers opted to sit out Free Practice 1 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix, instead passing their seat over to a rookie for one of their two mandatory rookie sessions each season. Those drivers were as follows:

Pato O’Ward, McLaren (sitting in for Lando Norris)

Fred Vesti, Mercedes (sitting in for George Russell)

Antonio Fuoco, Ferrari (sitting in for Lewis Hamilton)

Arvid Lindblad, Red Bull (sitting in for Max Verstappen)

Luke Browning, Williams (sitting in for Carlos Sainz Jr.)

Jak Crawford, Aston Martin (sitting in for Lance Stroll)

Ryo Hirakawa, Haas (sitting in for Ollie Bearman)

Ayuma Iwasa, Racing Bulls (sitting in for Liam Lawson)

Paul Aron, Alpine (sitting in for Pierre Gasly)

The only team without a rookie driver in this session was Sauber.

It was a fairly clean session aside from one local yellow flag after Isack Hadjar lost control of his Racing Bulls machine with just over 19 minutes remaining on the clock. The rookie was able to catch his mistake before colliding with the wall, then returned to the pits.

More F1 news and analysis from the Mexico City GP:

👉 Max Verstappen title charge branded ‘best comeback’ in F1 history

👉 Advice or warning? Hamilton’s ‘cut-throat’ verdict as Verstappen joins title race

F1 results: FP1 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix