These are the full F1 results for Free Practice 2 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix, taking place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Nearly half the field got their first laps at the track this weekend following a rookie-filled FP1 session, but it was Max Verstappen topping the timing sheets once again.

F1 results: FP2 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix

Following the busy Free Practice 1 session that saw nine of ten teams putting a rookie in the cockpit for one of their four mandatory rookie running sessions in the season, many F1 drivers were getting their first laps on the track for the weekend: Lando Norris, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz Jr., Lance Stroll, Ollie Bearman, Liam Lawson, and Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen and Norris were both able to set some quick lap times heading out onto the track, though the Briton reported misfires out of every corner. George Russell, too, had a brief off-track excursion as he got up to speed, while Alex Albon clipped the wall.

But when the checkered flag fell, it was a familiar sight: Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets as he pursues a fifth consecutive world championship.

More F1 news and analysis from the Mexico City GP:

👉 Max Verstappen title charge branded ‘best comeback’ in F1 history

👉 Advice or warning? Hamilton’s ‘cut-throat’ verdict as Verstappen joins title race

F1 results: FP2 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix