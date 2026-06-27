F1 results: Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3 – Russell beats Antonelli

Thomas Maher
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Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli topped the timesheets in FP3, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

Complete results from Free Practice 3, the final hour of preparation for the drivers ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

A Mercedes 1-2 in final practice was headed by George Russell as the British driver went fastest on his last run, while Antonelli abandoned his after a scruffy second sector. Third place went to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton

Full F1 results from Free Practice 3 at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:07:096
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:07.134 +0.038
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:07.211 +0.115
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:07.344 +0.248
5 Lando Norris McLaren 1:07.360 +0.264
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:07.369 +0.273
7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:07.452 +0.356
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:07.912 +0.816
9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:08.031 +0.935
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:08.109 +1.013
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:08.193 +1.097
12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:08.303 +1.207
13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:08.311 +1.215
14 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:08.394 +1.298
15 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:08.529 +1.433
16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:08.707 +1.611
17 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:08.843 +1.747
18 Alex Albon Williams 1:08.992 +1.896
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:09.532 +2.436
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:09.740 +2.644
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.421 +3.325
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.567 +3.471

Check out the full session report here.

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