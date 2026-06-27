F1 results: Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3 – Russell beats Antonelli

Complete results from Free Practice 3, the final hour of preparation for the drivers ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

A Mercedes 1-2 in final practice was headed by George Russell as the British driver went fastest on his last run, while Antonelli abandoned his after a scruffy second sector. Third place went to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton

Full F1 results from Free Practice 3 at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:07:096 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:07.134 +0.038 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:07.211 +0.115 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:07.344 +0.248 5 Lando Norris McLaren 1:07.360 +0.264 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:07.369 +0.273 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:07.452 +0.356 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:07.912 +0.816 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:08.031 +0.935 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:08.109 +1.013 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:08.193 +1.097 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:08.303 +1.207 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:08.311 +1.215 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:08.394 +1.298 15 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:08.529 +1.433 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:08.707 +1.611 17 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:08.843 +1.747 18 Alex Albon Williams 1:08.992 +1.896 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:09.532 +2.436 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:09.740 +2.644 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.421 +3.325 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.567 +3.471

Check out the full session report here.

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