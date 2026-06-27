F1 results: Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3 – Russell beats Antonelli
Complete results from Free Practice 3, the final hour of preparation for the drivers ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
A Mercedes 1-2 in final practice was headed by George Russell as the British driver went fastest on his last run, while Antonelli abandoned his after a scruffy second sector. Third place went to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton
Full F1 results from Free Practice 3 at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:07:096
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:07.134
|+0.038
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:07.211
|+0.115
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:07.344
|+0.248
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:07.360
|+0.264
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:07.369
|+0.273
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:07.452
|+0.356
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:07.912
|+0.816
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:08.031
|+0.935
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:08.109
|+1.013
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:08.193
|+1.097
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:08.303
|+1.207
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:08.311
|+1.215
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:08.394
|+1.298
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:08.529
|+1.433
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:08.707
|+1.611
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:08.843
|+1.747
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:08.992
|+1.896
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:09.532
|+2.436
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:09.740
|+2.644
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:10.421
|+3.325
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:10.567
|+3.471
Check out the full session report here.
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