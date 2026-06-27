Lewis Hamilton has transformed his Ferrari career in recent rounds, while Charles Leclerc arrived in Austria requiring a response against his seven-time world champion teammate.

Hamilton has spoken of Ferrari following his advice and the rewards following, but Leclerc firmly rejected the idea that Hamilton is developing the car away from him. Leclerc suggested that recent setbacks have not damaged his confidence in the SF-26 package, as he strives this weekend in Austria to banish his challenging spell.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari guidance not hurting Leclerc

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

While it was Leclerc who comfortably won this intra-team Ferrari battle during Hamilton’s first season in red, F1 2026 has brought about a shift.

Hamilton followed back-to-back P2s with his first Ferrari grand prix win in Barcelona.

Leclerc crashed out of qualifying at that event, and was forced to retire late in the race. He had crashed out of his home race in Monaco a week before.

With that breakthrough Ferrari win secured, Hamilton had said that “the team are giving me that confidence with the changes that we’ve made, believing in and trusting the decisions and the things that I’ve asked for.”

Considering the split in recent fortunes of the Ferrari drivers, Leclerc was asked whether Hamilton’s comments are a sign that he is developing the Ferrari to his likings, and away from Leclerc, explaining the Monegasque’s recent drop in confidence.

“I honestly don’t think that this is the case,” Leclerc responded to PlanetF1.com and others in Austria.

“It’s not that I don’t feel comfortable with this year’s car, it’s just that in Montreal, particularly, and in Monaco, we’ve had some issues that have been very, very tricky, and there I’ve lost a bit of confidence with the car, but not with the package in itself.

“Last year I had a very strong season, and we were working as a team on this project. It’s not like we go one way or the other.

“As I’ve said in the past, I mean, these cars are very, very different, but nowadays, we’ve got a lot of freedom with the setup to make sure that a car fits your driving.

“So, it’s not that I feel limited in any kind of way with that, and I don’t think that this is going to be an issue that is going to keep going. I hope not, at least, but I felt a lot better in Barcelona with things that we have changed.

“I don’t think it’s part of any of this, and I don’t feel any less confident with this car than last year’s car.

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

‘I couldn’t sleep’ – Lewis Hamilton lifts lid on hidden 2025 injury after Ferrari crash

FIA confirms Lewis Hamilton findings after ‘extensive’ Ferrari inspection

“It’s just that there’s been these two, three races where there’s been the lack of confidence in Canada and Monaco. On top of that, we’ve got technical issues on the Sunday in Monaco and in Spain, and that means that this has been lots of points lost in three weekends, and it’s not a nice feeling.

“But I’m looking forward to this weekend and trying to put all of this behind us.”

Leclerc goes into the Austrian GP 40 points behind Hamilton in the Drivers’ standings.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – Austrian GP predictions: Hamilton title talk silenced, Mercedes engine disaster, Leclerc revival