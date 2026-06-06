Full F1 session results from Qualifying on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli has stormed to pole position ahead of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a surprise top three, as Charles Leclerc hit the wall on his final flying lap to end his changes.

Full F1 results from Qualifying at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Pos Name Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:13.599 1:12.704 1:12.051 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.490 1:12.499 1:12.094 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:13.777 1:12.934 1:12.279 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.293 1:12.774 1:12.351 5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:14.408 1:12.722 1:12.434 6 George Russell Mercedes 1:14.214 1:13.238 1:12.445 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:14.159 1:12.983 1:12.624 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1:13.630 1:12.919 1:12.765 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:14.469 1:13.762 1:13.226 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:14.498 1:13.471 1:13.412 11 Alex Albon Williams 1:14.321 1:13.787 12 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:14.348 1:13.815 13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:13.923 1:13.902 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:14.573 1:13.995 15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:14.685 1:14.248 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:14.683 No time 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:14.722 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:14.747 19 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:14.814 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:15.283 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.349 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.061

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!