F1 results: Monaco Grand Prix, Qualifying – Antonelli steals pole as Leclerc hits wall
Full F1 session results from Qualifying on the streets of Monte Carlo ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli has stormed to pole position ahead of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a surprise top three, as Charles Leclerc hit the wall on his final flying lap to end his changes.
Full F1 results from Qualifying at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
|Pos
|Name
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:13.599
|1:12.704
|1:12.051
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:13.490
|1:12.499
|1:12.094
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:13.777
|1:12.934
|1:12.279
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.293
|1:12.774
|1:12.351
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:14.408
|1:12.722
|1:12.434
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:14.214
|1:13.238
|1:12.445
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:14.159
|1:12.983
|1:12.624
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:13.630
|1:12.919
|1:12.765
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:14.469
|1:13.762
|1:13.226
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.498
|1:13.471
|1:13.412
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:14.321
|1:13.787
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:14.348
|1:13.815
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:13.923
|1:13.902
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:14.573
|1:13.995
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.685
|1:14.248
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:14.683
|No time
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:14.722
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:14.747
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:14.814
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:15.283
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:15.349
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16.061
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