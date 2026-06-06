The Williams and Alpine teams have been fined by the FIA after Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto were caught speeding in final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Albon and Colapinto were classified 16th and 19th respectively in Saturday’s FP3 session in Monte Carlo, with both drivers having eventful sessions.

FIA fines Williams, Alpine over Monaco GP speed limit breaches

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Albon twice locked up and ran straight on at Sainte Devote, the first corner of the lap, forcing him to rejoin by reversing his Williams back on to the track.

Colapinto, meanwhile, was forced to pit for repairs to his rear wing after suffering a half spin at the hairpin.

A 60 kilometre-per-hour speed limit is in place for the Monaco Grand Prix, which features the tightest pit lane of the season.

Both drivers were caught exceeding the limit during final practice with Williams and Alpine fined as a result.

Albon was clocked travelling at 60.2km/h, landing Williams a fine of €100.

Colapinto committed a slightly more serious offence by travelling at 68.8km/h, with Alpine handed a €900 fine as a result.

Mercedes driver and F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli ended FP3 on top, more than three tenths clear of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

The session was red flagged in the closing stages after Oliver Bearman, the Haas driver, crashed at Massenet.

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As reported by PlanetF1.com, the McLaren team was hit with a partially suspended fine of €30,000 after reigning world champion Lando Norris stopped on track during FP2 on Friday.

Marshals were spotted struggling to clear Norris’s car after the McLaren stopped in the run-off area at the Nouvelle chicane.

It later emerged that McLaren had covered the CDS (clutch disengagement system) button on the MCL40 with tape for aerodynamic purposes, with the tape unable to be removed without the use of a tool.

The stewards took a dim view of the breach, arguing that the use of tape ‘completely defeated the purpose of the CDS system, which is designed to be activated quickly by a marshal wearing protective gloves.’

McLaren was handed a €30,000 fine, €10,000 of which has been suspended for 12 months subject to no further breaches of the same regulation.

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