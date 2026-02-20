The results are in from Bahrain as F1 testing is complete for pre-season, and all eyes turn to Albert Park for the season-opener.

We saw 17 of the 22 drivers on track on the final day, with off-track issues for Aston Martin heavily limits their output on the final day.

F1 results: Day 6 of Bahrain 2026 testing

Honda released a statement early in the day confirming it was a battery issue that ended Fernando Alonso’s day on Thursday, with only limited runs set to take place for Lance Stroll due to a shortage of parts.

Six laps would be the extent of Stroll’s day, without a timed lap but getting out on track before Aston Martin confirmed its plan had been completed for the day.

At the other end of the lap count spectrum, Arvid Lindblad clocked almost three whole Grand Prix distances around Bahrain on Friday, as Formula 1’s only rookie in 2026 enjoyed a productive day with Racing Bulls.

At the top, it was Charles Leclerc who held and kept lowering the benchmark lap time throughout the day, particularly as the evening took over and the track represented the conditions drivers can expect in qualifying.

His best of 1:31.992 was two tenths shy of the fastest time set in Formula 1’s last regulation reset in 2022, and was significantly quicker than his nearest challenger, with Lando Norris 0.879s behind ome the chequered flag.

F1 results: Bahrain pre-season test: Day 6

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.992 (132 laps) 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.879 (47 laps) 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.117 (65 laps) 4. George Russell Mercedes +1.205 (82 laps) 5. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.429 (118 laps) 6. Ollie Bearman Haas +1.495 (88 laps) 7. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.763 (71 laps) 8. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.924 (49 laps) 9. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.157 (165 laps) 10. Carlos Sainz Williams +2.350 (141 laps) 11. Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.360 (66 laps) 12. Esteban Ocon Haas +2.502 (82 laps) 13. Isack Hadjar Red Bull +2.519 (59 laps) 14. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.298 (58 laps) 15. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +4.027 (73 laps) 16. Sergio Perez Cadillac +8.850 (61 laps) 17. Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time set (6 laps)

