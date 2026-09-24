BAKU – George Russell led the way at the end of the second practice session for Saturday’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Beginning a potential run of three consecutive triple-header events to conclude the 2026 F1 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend continued with FP2.

F1 Results: Practice 2, Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Russell completed a clean sweep on Thursday in Azerbaijan, topping both sessions on a day where Mercedes proved to have comfortably the strongest car.

Kimi Antonelli bounced back from a problem in FP1 to go second fastest, with Max Verstappen trailing the pair.

The second session saw Arvid Lindblad become the first driver to cause a red flag, after he struck the wall in the tight castle section.

A full report on the second session from Azerbaijan can be found here.

Pos Driver Team Time Diff Laps 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:43.347 23 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:43.899 0.552 15 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:44.174 0.827 22 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:44.473 1.126 23 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:44.665 1.318 22 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1:44.831 1.484 21 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:44.843 1.496 23 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:44.857 1.51 21 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:44.868 1.521 20 10 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:45.290 1.943 24 11 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:45.479 2.132 23 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:45.681 2.334 24 13 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:45.760 2.413 22 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:45.794 2.447 24 15 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:45.854 2.507 19 16 Alex Albon Williams 1:46.123 2.776 24 17 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:46.221 2.874 21 18 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:46.391 3.044 4 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:46.737 3.39 25 20 Ollie Bearman Haas 1:46.801 3.454 10 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:47.403 4.056 23 22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:47.889 4.542 9

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