F1 results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 – FP2
BAKU – George Russell led the way at the end of the second practice session for Saturday’s F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Beginning a potential run of three consecutive triple-header events to conclude the 2026 F1 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend continued with FP2.
F1 Results: Practice 2, Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Russell completed a clean sweep on Thursday in Azerbaijan, topping both sessions on a day where Mercedes proved to have comfortably the strongest car.
Kimi Antonelli bounced back from a problem in FP1 to go second fastest, with Max Verstappen trailing the pair.
The second session saw Arvid Lindblad become the first driver to cause a red flag, after he struck the wall in the tight castle section.
A full report on the second session from Azerbaijan can be found here.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|Laps
|
1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:43.347
|23
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:43.899
|0.552
|15
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:44.174
|0.827
|22
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:44.473
|1.126
|23
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:44.665
|1.318
|22
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:44.831
|1.484
|21
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:44.843
|1.496
|23
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:44.857
|1.51
|21
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:44.868
|1.521
|20
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:45.290
|1.943
|24
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:45.479
|2.132
|23
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:45.681
|2.334
|24
|13
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:45.760
|2.413
|22
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:45.794
|2.447
|24
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:45.854
|2.507
|19
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:46.123
|2.776
|24
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:46.221
|2.874
|21
|18
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:46.391
|3.044
|4
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:46.737
|3.39
|25
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:46.801
|3.454
|10
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:47.403
|4.056
|23
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:47.889
|4.542
|9
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