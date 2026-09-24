Lewis Hamilton is under investigation by the FIA stewards following an impeding incident with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson in FP2 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton was classified fifth in the second practice session in Baku on Thursday as Mercedes driver George Russell set the pace.

Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Ferrari driver’s best lap was 1.318 seconds slower than Russell, who topped the times with a lap of 1:43.347.

Hamilton was involved in a blocking incident with Lawson with around 20 minutes left on the clock in FP2.

Lawson encountered a slow-moving Hamilton as he negotiated the fast Turn 19, the final right-hander leading on to the main straight.

The Racing Bulls driver was heard voicing his displeasure over team radio in the aftermath of the incident.

Lawson said: “That is so f**cking dangerous. Oh my God! Dude, that is so dangerous.”

Hamilton was noted in the immediate aftermath of the incident before the stewards announced that it would be at the centre of an investigation after the session.

Hamilton and Lawson, along with team representatives of Ferrari and Racing Bulls, are required to report to the stewards at 17:30 local time in Baku.

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Hamilton has been involved in a number of impeding incidents over recent months, with the seven-time world champion receiving a three-place grid penalty for blocking Oscar Piastri’s McLaren in qualifying in Hungary in July.

At the recent Spanish Grand Prix, meanwhile, a number of drivers – including Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg, Williams’ Carlos Sainz and Lawson’s teammate Arvid Lindblad – aired their dissatisfaction with Hamilton over team radio after several blocking incidents.

Hamilton enters the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after suffering his first retirement of the F1 2026 season at the last race in Madrid earlier this month.

The 41-year-old’s DNF in the Spanish capital has left him trailing Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli by 101 points with a maximum of nine races remaining.

Hamilton claimed an emotional first victory for Ferrari at June’s Spanish Grand Prix, leading to suggestions that he could fight for a record eighth world championship in 2026.

However, he remains without a podium finish since his home race, the British Grand Prix, on July 5.

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