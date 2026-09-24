Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas has escaped a penalty following an FIA stewards’ investigation into a yellow flag infringement in FP1 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Bottas, who ended the opening practice session in 22nd place, found himself summoned to the stewards after FP1 for allegedly overtaking under yellow flag conditions.

Valtteri Bottas escapes penalty after FIA investigation at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The related incident saw Bottas pass Alex Albon’s Williams on the short straight between Turns 6 and 7.

Following an investigation, the FIA stewards have confirmed that Bottas will face no further action despite overtaking Albon under yellows.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 77 (Valtteri Bottas), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, and in-car video evidence.

“Car 77 overtook Car 23 (ALB) between Turns 6 and 7 shortly after a Single Yellow Flag was displayed.

“At the time the yellow was displayed, Car 77 was approaching at approximately 240kph Car 23 with a speed differential of approximately 120kph.

“Given the very short time between the display of the yellow and the overtake, the Stewards determined that Car 77 could not reasonably have avoided completing the overtake.

“The telemetry further showed that Car 77 reacted to the yellow and reduced speed.

“The Stewards therefore determine that, although Car 77 technically overtook Car 23 within the yellow flag sector, no penalty is warranted in the circumstances.”

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Bottas returned to the Formula 1 grid with Cadillac in F1 2026 after spending last season as Mercedes’ reserve driver.

The American team, the first brand-new team to arrive in F1 since fellow US outfit Haas in 2016, remains without a point ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Bottas recorded Cadillac’s best result of the F1 2026 season by finishing 13th at the second race of the season in China in March.

Unusually, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Saturday September 26 to avoid clashing with the nation’s Remembrance Day.

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