F1 results: Mexican Grand Prix 2026 – FP1 (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodgriguez, a session that featured 10 rookie drivers.

Charles Leclerc ended the session fastest for Ferrari ahead of championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and Fred Vesti, while 30 laps for Colton Herta saw the American do enough to secure his F1 super licence.

What are the F1 results from FP1 at the Mexico Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Best Diff 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.128 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:18.787 0.659 3 Fred Vesti Mercedes 1:18.861 0.733 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:18.866 0.738 5 Ayumu Iwasa Red Bull 1:19.113 0.985 6 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:19.210 1.082 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.357 1.229 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:19.376 1.248 9 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:19.412 1.284 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:19.478 1.35 11 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:19.545 1.417 12 Nikola Tsolov Racing Bulls 1:19.604 1.476 13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:19.608 1.48 14 Gabriele Mini Aalpine 1:19.946 1.818 15 Ryo Hirakawa Haas 1:19.982 1.854 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:20.006 1.878 17 Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren 1:20.235 2.107 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:20.395 2.267 19 Jak Crawford Aston Martin 1:20.803 2.675 20 Luke Browning Williams 1:20.869 2.741 21 Freddie Slater Audi 1:20.945 2.817 22 Colton Herta Cadillac 1:21.365 3.237

What happened in Free Practice 1?

A session dominated by the presence of 10 rookie drivers saw an unfamiliar driver pairing for all teams with the exception of Ferrari.

Freddie Slater endured a difficult session when a cooling fan was left on the Audi he’d taken over from Gabriel Bortoleto, while Jak Crawford was told to stop his Aston Martin on track midway through the session.

Leonardo Fornaroli at McLaren suffered a wild slide and pinched brakes while Nikola Tsolov suffered a dead leg in the Racing Bulls as he became the first Bulgarian to take part in an F1 session.

Charles Leclerc proved fastest from Antonelli, a strong 0.6s margin for the Monegasque driver in a session where Herta moved himself into serious F1 consideration.

Needing to compete 24 laps to secure the final point he needed for an FIA super licence, the American logged 30 laps to become an increasingly serious threat to Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac for F1 2027.