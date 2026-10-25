United States Grand Prix 2026 – F1 race results (Circuit of The Americas)
Here are the complete F1 results from race day at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas, the 18th round of the F1 2026 season.
Kimi Antonelli won his ninth race of the season to put himself within touching distance of his maiden Drivers’ Championship.
F1 results: United States Grand Prix 2026
Charles Leclerc took second for Ferrari in Austin, with Max Verstappen rounding out the podium in third.
Lewis Hamilton took fourth for Ferrari, with Lando Norris making a one-stop work to take fifth place.
Isack Hadjar dropped from third on the grid to sixth, with Oscar Piastri seventh and George Russell eighth, with Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly rounding off the points positions.
Nico Hulkenberg crossed the line 11th, Arvid Lindblad took 12th, Gabriel Bortoleto recovered from a back-of-the-grid penalty for 13th, Esteban Ocon was 14th and Lance Stroll took 15th for Aston Martin, one place ahead of Fernando Alonso.
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz finished 17th and 18th, with Sergio Perez 19th.
There were three retirees in Austin, with Valtteri Bottas, Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman failing to finish in Texas.
What are the F1 results from the United States Grand Prix 2026?
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|56 LAPS
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+13.078
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+17.485
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+18.515
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+30.521
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+34.373
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+52.674
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+54.303
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+79.183
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+87.516
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+94.945
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1 LAP
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1 LAP
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1 LAP
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1 LAP
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1 LAP
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1 LAP
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1 LAP
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1 LAP
|OUT
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
|OUT
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|DNF
|OUT
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
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