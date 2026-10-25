Here are the complete F1 results from race day at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas, the 18th round of the F1 2026 season.

Kimi Antonelli won his ninth race of the season to put himself within touching distance of his maiden Drivers’ Championship.

F1 results: United States Grand Prix 2026

Charles Leclerc took second for Ferrari in Austin, with Max Verstappen rounding out the podium in third.

Lewis Hamilton took fourth for Ferrari, with Lando Norris making a one-stop work to take fifth place.

Isack Hadjar dropped from third on the grid to sixth, with Oscar Piastri seventh and George Russell eighth, with Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly rounding off the points positions.

Nico Hulkenberg crossed the line 11th, Arvid Lindblad took 12th, Gabriel Bortoleto recovered from a back-of-the-grid penalty for 13th, Esteban Ocon was 14th and Lance Stroll took 15th for Aston Martin, one place ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz finished 17th and 18th, with Sergio Perez 19th.

There were three retirees in Austin, with Valtteri Bottas, Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman failing to finish in Texas.

What are the F1 results from the United States Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 56 LAPS 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +13.078 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +17.485 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +18.515 5 Lando Norris McLaren +30.521 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +34.373 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +52.674 8 George Russell Mercedes +54.303 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +79.183 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +87.516 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +94.945 12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1 LAP 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1 LAP 14 Esteban Ocon Haas 1 LAP 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1 LAP 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1 LAP 17 Alex Albon Williams 1 LAP 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 1 LAP 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1 LAP OUT Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF OUT Franco Colapinto Alpine DNF OUT Oliver Bearman Haas DNF

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