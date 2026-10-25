The F1 2026 United States Grand Prix is here, and we’re bringing you live updates from all the action at the Circuit of The Americas.

There could yet be a new World Champion crowned at the end of this race, with Kimi Antonelli knowing he needs to win, with Lewis Hamilton fifth or lower and George Russell ninth or lower. Should he not achieve this, however, the fun will continue onto Mexico City next weekend.

F1 United States LIVE: Race updates from Circuit of The Americas

Start time: 14:00 local [20:00 UK]

Session duration: 56 laps

Circuit: Circuit of The Americas

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have flown around COTA in the past, with Hamilton having taken five wins in Texas and Verstappen just behind on four, but both will face a stern challenge to top spot today.

We will have you covered throughout the race, so be sure to follow it all through our live blog below, or you can also follow the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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