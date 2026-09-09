Monza was a scorcher, and the F1 weather forecast for the first Spanish Grand Prix around the Madring has now landed, with warm conditions set to continue.

The inagural race around Formula 1’s newest circuit looks set to bring any number of challenges at what is due to be a tough layout, and the weather may well match it.

Spanish Grand Prix weather: What is the weekend’s forecast?

Friday 11 September [FP1, FP2]

The sun is set to beat down on the Madring all weekend, starting with Friday practice.

A 0% chance of rain is listed for the day, with temperatures rising to 25°C by the time FP1 comes around, rising even further to peak temperatures of 29°C for FP2 later in the afternoon.

Saturday 12 September [FP3, qualifying]

Low temperatures will remain in the high-teens overnight, with sunny conditions set to continue with next to no wind forecast.

A forecast of approximately 27°C is in the early estimate for Saturday, with the track surface continuing to heat all the way through to qualifying, with 31°C predicted for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday 13 September [Spanish Grand Prix]

Sunday is predicted to get even warmer still as the first race around the Madring takes place.

Sunny conditions are forecast throughout the day with 0% chance of rain, with an air temperature of 32­°C when the race gets underway at 3pm local time.

More ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix

Madring F3 test hit by 19 red flags ahead of Spanish Grand Prix debut

Crucial Madring information revealed ahead of Formula 1’s Madrid debut

How has the weather been at previous Spanish Grands Prix?

While it is a new circuit, the Spanish Grand Prix is anything but a new event in Formula 1.

Depsite making a transition from early to late summer, too, the conditions have largely been dry throughout the history of this race.

Rain has been possible at this race, though, and the most prominent Spanish Grand Prix through Formula 1 history has largely been named as Michael Schumacher’s first win for Ferrari, putting the whole field to the sword around Barcelona in 1996.

In a race which ended with only six finishers, Schumacher earned his ‘rainmeister’ nickname by finishing 45 seconds ahead of Jean Alesi at the chequered flag, in the first of his 72 wins with the Scuderia.

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