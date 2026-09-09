Kimi Raikkonen has said his family is “thrilled and excited” to see son Robin join Red Bull as a junior driver.

Robin, who also goes by the nickname ‘Ace’, was reported by PlanetF1.com to be on the verge of joining Red Bull’s junior programme on Tuesday, with the team having officially announced the news on Wednesday.

Kimi Raikkonen reacts as son Robin becomes Red Bull junior

Raikkonen Jr, 11, will be taking a place among Red Bull’s junior ranks from the 2027 season as he continues to navigate his way through the world of karting.

His talent has impressed at a junior level so far, and Raikkonen Sr has also raced with second-hand backing from the energy drinks giant in the past, with Red Bull having been Sauber’s title sponsor in his 2001 debut season, and the name having also been Citroen’s World Rally sister team during his foray into the WRC in 2009.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies assured this next step will look to help Robin’s potential in the early motorsport ranks, but “without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders.”

Given the drivers to have raced on to success after their time as a Red Bull junior, Raikkonen is pleased to see his son’s own burgeoning career move forward with the team.

“We are all thrilled and excited that Robin has been chosen to further his racing path as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team,” said the 2007 World Champion.

“Laurent and everyone else at Red Bull have been incredibly supportive throughout all our discussions.

More about Red Bull from PlanetF1.com

Red Bull makes Liam Lawson decision in Isack Hadjar injury update

Red Bull reveals Lambiase successor in new announcement

“They offer a compelling and comprehensive programme to develop and nurture Robin’s progress over the coming years and provide him with all the experience required to develop his natural talent, which has amply been displayed in all his karting endeavours to date.

“Red Bull’s Junior Team has had years of incredible success. Its alumni include Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen amongst many others.

“It is thus with great humility that Robin joins this illustrious programme, and he will dedicate all his efforts to warrant the trust that Red Bull is placing in him.”

The Red Bull Junior Team has created a pair of four-time world champions in the form of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen recently signed a Red Bull contract extension, running to the end of 2030, thus silencing speculation over a move to McLaren or Mercedes.

Red Bull has also created multiple-time grand prix winners in Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Toto Wolff felt Kimi Antonelli may ‘walk over water’ before Monza triumph