Kimi Raikkonen’s son officially joins Red Bull programme

Ace Raikkonen, the son of 2007 F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen, has officially been announced as joining the Red Bull Junior Team.

PlanetF1.com reported on Tuesday that Raikkonen was poised to join the Red Bull young driver programme. Red Bull confirmed this in a Wednesday announcement, with Raikkonen and Red Bull to unite from 2027.

Ace Raikkonen joins Red Bull fold

Robin ‘Ace’ Raikkonen, 11, has impressed in his karting journey so far.

Raikkonen is currently second in the Rotax Max Challenge Italia championship standings, but were it not for the four weakest results being struck out over the season, he would be the runaway leader.

PlanetF1.com learned that having held talks with several teams’ junior programmes, the young Finn was to join Red Bull, with an announcement coming before the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring.

This has come to pass. On Wednesday, Red Bull confirmed that Raikkonen would join the Red Bull Junior Team from 2027.

Red Bull recently announced that Gwen Lagrue, the former Mercedes academy chief, will join as the new head of the Red Bull young driver programme.

Lagrue has not yet started work at Red Bull. To sign an 11-year-old hot prospect would align with Lagrue’s signature strategy at Mercedes of signing drivers when young, and helping to develop them in all aspects required for a successful motor racing career.

PlanetF1.com understands that Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies was the driver behind Raikkonen’s signature, though the signing of Lagrue, well known for working with young talents, certainly did not hurt.

Mekies, reacting to the announcement, said that Raikkonen will be given time, without “unnecessary pressure” on his shoulders, to develop with Red Bull backing.

Under previous Red Bull Junior Team chief Helmut Marko, it was more common for instant results to be expected, with drivers typically further along in their development brought into the programme.

Marko was never afraid to make tough decisions, but his approach was also successful, Red Bull having created multiple world champions Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel under his watch, among a glowing list of F1 graduates.

“Robin has already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting,” Mekies began. “His speed, racecraft and natural talent have established him as one of the most promising young drivers in his age group.

“At the same time, he impresses with his maturity, his calm approach and his clear focus on driving.

“Our goal is to develop him step by step, without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders. The path through motorsport is a long one, and we will give him the time, support and resources he needs to maximise his potential.

“We strongly believe that talent can thrive when supported by the right people, the right culture and the right environment. That is what we are committed to providing Robin as he continues his development.

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“We are very much looking forward to taking the next steps in his journey together with Robin and his family.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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